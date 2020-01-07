Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Virginia at Boston College, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
• Houston at Temple, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Ohio State at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Florida at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1
• Tennessee at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
• Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Iowa at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
• Loyola Chicago at Drake, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Kentucky at Georgia, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Baylor at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas Christian at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN
• Utah State at Air Force, 10 p.m., ESPNU2
• Fresno State at New Mexico, 10 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• New York at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Colorado at NY Rangers, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage, The Auckland Open, The Shenzhen Open and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds 5 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Bob Jones at Florence, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
