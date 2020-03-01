LeBron's 40 bests Zion, sends Lakers past Pelicans 118-109

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. on ESPN. [MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Today 

Sports on TV 

AUTO RACING 

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Auto Club 400, 2:30 p.m., FOX 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• South Florida at Temple, 11 a.m., CBSSN 

• Creighton at St. John's, noon, FS1 

• Cincinnati at Houston, noon, ESPN

• Indiana at Illinois, noon, BTN 

• Xavier at Georgetown, noon, CBS 

• Western Kentucky at North Texas, noon, CBSSN 

• St. Louis at Rhode Island, noon, ESPNU 

• Michigan at Ohio State, 3 p.m., CBS 

• Towson at Northeastern, 3 p.m., CBSSN 

• Wichita State at Southern Methodist, 3 p.m., ESPNU 

• Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:15 p.m., BTN 

• Auburn at Kentucky, 4 p.m., SECN 

• Virginia Tech at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN 

• Colorado at Stanford, 5:30 p.m., BTN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Virginia Tech at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN 

• Iowa at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN 

• Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2 

• Notre Dame at Florida State, 1 p.m., ACCN 

• Duke at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2 

• DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m., FS2

• Maryland at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF 

• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, noon, 2 p.m., GOLF, NBC

• PGA Tour Champions: The Colorguard Classic, Final Round, GOLF 

MLB 

• Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, noon, MLBN 

NBA 

• Philadelphia at LA Clippers, 2:30 p.m., ABC 

• LA Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN 

NFL 

• NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive backs, 1 p.m., NFLN 

NHL 

• Philadelphia at NY Rangers, 11 a.m., NBC 

• Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN  

• Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

• Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN 

• Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig, 8:30 a.m., FS1 

• Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Werder Bremen, 10:50 a.m., FS2 

• MLS: Chicago at Seattle, 2 p.m., ESPN 

• MLS: Inter Miami CF at LA FC, 4:30 p.m., ESPN 

• MLS: Minnesota United at Portland, 6:30 p.m., FS1 

XFL 

• Houston at Dallas, 3 p.m., FS1 

• D.C. at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sports on Radio 

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Missouri at Alabama, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9

Sports on TV 

Monday 

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• North Carolina State at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN 

• Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN 

• Alabama State at Texas Southern, 8 p.m., ESPNU 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Wichita State at Central Florida, 6 p.m., CBSSN 

• South Florida at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2 

MLB 

• Spring Training: Minnesota vs. St. Louis, noon, MLBN 

• Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., ESPN 

NBA 

• Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBATV 

• WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 10 a.m., TENNIS 

• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS 

Sports on Radio 

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

