Today
Saturday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Villanova at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FOX
• Auburn at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Wisconsin at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN
• South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 11:30 a.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Florida, noon, CBS
• Kansas at Texas Tech, noon, ESPN
• Georgia at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Rutgers at Purdue, 1 p.m., BTN
• Seton Hall at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Alabama at Missouri, 1:30 p.m., SECN
• UCLA at USC, 2:15 p.m., CBS
• Louisville at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Penn State at Northwestern, 3 p.m., BTN
• Oklahoma State at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma at TCU, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• DePaul at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Butler at Xavier, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Pacific, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Stanford at Oregon, 10 p.m., FS1
• West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. St. Mary's, 10:59 p.m., ESPN2
WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• TBD vs. DePaul, noon, FS2
• Butler vs. Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m., FS2
• TBD vs. Marquette, 6 p.m., FS2
• Creighton vs. St. John's, 8:30 p.m., FS2
NBA
• Philadelphia at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Washington at Pittsburgh, noon, NHLN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.,
• PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
Sports on Radio
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Missouri, 1:30 p.m., FM-93.9
• Ohio Valley Conference championship game, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Stetson at UNA, 1 p.m., FM-97.1
