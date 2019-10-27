Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, 1:30 p.m., ABC
• NASCAR, The First Data 500, 2 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Georgetown College at Kentucky, exhibition, 4 p.m., SEC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Wisconsin at Northwestern, 2 p.m., BTN
• Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC
• Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Minnesota at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN
• Alabama at South Carolina, noon, ESPNU
• Tennessee at Florida, noon, SEC
GOLF
• European Tour, Portugal Masters, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA, BMW Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• World Series, Houston at Washington, 7 p.m., FOX
NFL
• Arizona at New Orleans, noon, CBS
• Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon, FOX
• Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A, Napoli at SPAL, 8:55 a.m., ESPN News
• Premier League, Wolves at Newcastle United, NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Augsburg at VfL Wolfsburg, 9:30 a.m., FS1
• Premier League, Tottenham at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Borussia Monchengladbach, 11:50 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U17 World Cup, US vs. Senegal, 2:50 p.m., FS1
• FIFA U17 World Cup, France vs. Chili, 2:50 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U17 World Cup, Japan vs. Netherlands, 5:50 p.m., FS2
• NWSL, Chicago at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• WTA, Elite Trophy tournament, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, Swiss Indoors Basel and Vienna Open, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Astros at Nationals, 7 p.m, FM-93.9
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Eagles at Bills, noon, FM-93.9
• Bucs at Titans, noon, FM-107.3
• Browns at Patriots, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• East Lake Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA
• Charlotte at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
• Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, Rolex Masters and Shenzhen Open, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Dolphins at Steelers, 7 p.m.., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.