agate Sports on TV, Radio: April 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023

Today on TVCOLLEGE BASEBALL• Louisville at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPNU• Samford at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECNMLB• LA Angels at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN• Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports South• NY Mets at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBSNBA• Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 2, 6 p.m., NBATV• Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT• Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNTNHL• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 1, 6 p.m., TBS• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN• Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2• Eastern Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 1, 9 p.m., ESPNMEN'S SOCCER• UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBS• Canadian Championship: Vaughan Azzurri at CF Montréal, Preliminary Round, 6 p.m., FS2TENNIS• Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m., FM-93.9
