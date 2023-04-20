agate Sports on TV, Radio: April 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joel Embiid and the 76ers take on the Nets in Game 3 of their playoff series on Thursday. [DERIK HAMILTON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVCOLLEGE BASEBALL• Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN• Florida at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNUCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2• Oklahoma St. at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2GOLF• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., GOLF• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, 10 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2IIHF MEN'S HOCKEY• World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, 9 a.m., NHLNMLB• Minnesota at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLBN• LA Angels at NY Yankees (Joined in Progress), 3:30 p.m., MLBN• LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., MLBN• NY Mets at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m., MLBNNBA• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT• Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 3, 9 p.m., TNT• Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3, 9:30 p.m., NBATVNHL• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TBS• Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN• Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 2, 9 p.m., TBSTENNIS• Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Tennis Linguistics Ice Hockey Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPotty training talk wins Tyler family $20K prizeTylers ready for 'America's Funniest' debutSunday afternoon shooting suspect in custody'The right time': Lexington's Lard retires from coaching at high pointKristin N. HoldenYung Gravy tickets remain available for UNA concertJordan WilliamsCentral high student is a 'Young Hero'Dr. Robert Harold StegallEx-animal control officer sues Colbert Animal Services, board Images Videos CommentedFlorence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Motorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Should recreational use of marijuana be decriminalized in Alabama? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.