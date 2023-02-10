Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kent St. at Buffalo, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Fairfield at Rider, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1
• Akron at Ohio, 6:30 pm., CBSSN
• Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• N. Kentucky at Wright St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
• New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m., FS1
• Fresno St. at Nevada, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Minnesota at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
• LSU at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Third Round, 11 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Charlotte at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Cleveland at New Orleans, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Seattle at NY Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN
--
Saturday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kentucky at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN
• West Virginia at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Pitt at Florida St., 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Providence at St. John's, 11 a.m., FOX
• Marquette at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1
• St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 11:30 a.m., USA
• Kansas at Oklahoma, noon, CBS
• South Carolina at Ole Miss, noon, SECN
• Army at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Clemson at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Southern Illinois at Drake, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• UConn at Creighton, 1 p.m., FOX
• Rutgers at Illinois, 1 p.m., FS1
• Fordham at Davidson, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Vanderbilt at Florida, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Mercer at Chattanooga, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Loyola of Chicago at Richmond, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• UNLV at San Diego St., 3 p.m., FOX
• Missouri at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN
• Indiana at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Saint Mary's at Portland, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Seton Hall at Villanova, 7 p.m., FS1
• Wyoming at Boise St., 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• UCLA at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN
• BYU at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1
• Utah St., at San Jose St., 9 p.m., CBSSN
• UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Final Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Final Round, 11 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• LA Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
• U.S. Millrose Games, 3 p.m., NBC
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETALL
• Alabama at Auburn, 1 p.m., FM-93.9, FM-94.9
• Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7:15 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Liberty at North Alabama, 5 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.