BASEBALL
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. Japan, Pool B, 4 a.m., FS1
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: China vs. Australia, Pool B, 9 p.m., FS1
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Italy, Pool A, 10 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Conference USA Tournament: Semifinal, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, noon, ESPN
• American Athletic Tournament: Quarterfinal, noon, ESPN2
• Conference USA Tournament: Semifinal, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
• American Athletic Tournament: Temple vs. Cincinnati, Quarterfinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Mid-American Tournament: Semifinal, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Metro Atlantic Tournament: Semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Big East Tournament: Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic Tournament: Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Southeastern Tournament: Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., SECN
• Mid-American Tournament: Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Metro Atlantic Tournament: Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Big East Tournament: Semifinal, 8 p.m., FS1
• Southeastern Tournament: Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., SECN
• Mountain West Tournament: Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic Tournament: Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
• Big West Tournament: Semifinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Mountain West Tournament: Semifinal, 11 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma St., Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU.
• Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
• America East Tournament: Albany at Vermont, Championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Second Round, 3 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN
NBA
• Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Toronto at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
TENNIS
• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, noon, FM-93.9
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 200, 3:30 p.m., FS1
BASEBALL
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. Japan, Pool B, 4 a.m., FS1
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Colombia vs. Mexico, Pool C, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, Pool D, 6 p.m., FS1
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. U.S., Pool C, 8 p.m., FOX
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. South Korea, Pool B, 9 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ivy League Tournament: Semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal, noon, CBS
• Southeastern Tournament: Semifinal, noon, ESPN
• Ivy League Tournament: Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Southeastern Tournament: Semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Southwestern Athletic Tournament: Championship, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Mountain West Tournament: Championship, 5 p.m., CBS
• Big 12 Tournament: Championship, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Big East Tournament: Championship, 5:30 p.m., FOX
• Metro Atlantic Tournament: Championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championship, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
• Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Metro Atlantic Tournament: Championship, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Third Round, 3 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, noon, NBC
NBA
• Milwaukee at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Detroit at Boston, 11:55 a.m., ABC
• Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Bournemouth, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City, 9 a.m., USA
• MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte FC, 11 a.m., FOX
• Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., USA
XFL
• Houston at Orlando, 6 p.m., FX
• San Antonio at Seattle, 9 p.m., FX
