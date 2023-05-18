agate Sports on TV, Radio: May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Nuggets and Lakers play Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday. [DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVCOLLEGE BASEBALL• UConn at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS1• Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECNGOLF• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round (with Matty and the Caddie), 10 a.m. (ESPN) and noon (ESPN2)• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, noon, ESPNHORSE RACING• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2IIHF MEN'S HOCKEY• World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Sweden, Group A, 8 a.m., NHLN• World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, noon, NHLNMLB• Tampa Bay at NY Mets, noon, MLBN• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress), 3 p.m., MLBN• LA Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., MLBNNBA• NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2• Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2, 7:40 p.m., ESPNNHL• Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 1, 7 p.m., TNTMEN'S SOCCER• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United, 1:30 p.m., USATENNIS• Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., TENNIS Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Basketball Soccer (us) Linguistics Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2023 AHSAA state softball tournamentBrad Ernest MalletteSouth changes direction, leaving Mars HillEscaped Husky wreaks havoc in Colbert shelterFlorence student receiving college degree before H.S. diplomaTVA preparing to test fire new turbine facility at BartonKillen 'very thankful' to return to coach Lexington footballSex offender arrested at school function5 area students named National Merit Scholarship finalistsShoals team ropers have sights set on a world title Images Videos CommentedOwners of vicious animals must face consequences (1)Cities exploring development with a coliseum (1)Rec board takes no action on altercation (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Should chocolate milk no longer be offered in Alabama public schools? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
