Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Florida at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• LSU at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA tournament: Quarterfinals, Matches begin 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• Alabama at Mississippi, 1 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgia at LSU, 3 p.m., SECN
• Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m., ESPN
• Washington at Stanford, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The 149th Kentucky Derby, 1:30 p.m., NBC
MLB
• Baltimore at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 3, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 2, 6 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., USA
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: San Diego at Washington, noon, CBS
USFL
• Houston vs. Philadelphia, Detroit, noon, FOX
7:30 p.m.
• Memphis at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., NBC
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Baltimore at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, 1 p.m., ABC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, 2 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• South Carolina at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA tournament: Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Mississippi St. at Auburn, 11 a.m., SECN
• Florida at Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Baltimore at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m., NBC
• LA Dodgers at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4, 2:40 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3, 2:30 p.m., TBS
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., TBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC, 6 p.m., FS2
USFL
• New Orleans vs. New Jersey, 2 p.m., NBC
• Pittsburgh at Birmingham, 5:30 p.m., FS1
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Baltimore at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: First Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
• Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m., USA
