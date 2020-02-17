Joey Logano leads final practice before Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 resumes today at 3 p.m. on FOX. [TERRY RENNA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Terry Renna

Today 

Sports on TV 

AUTO RACING 

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, 3 p.m., FOX

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Xavier at St. Johns, 5:30 p.m., FS1 

• North Carolina at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN

• North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m., ESPNU 

• Iowa State at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN 

• Oregon State at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2 

NHL 

• Washington at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NHLN 

Sports on Radio 

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

• NW Regional: Rogers vs. Haleyville, 9 a.m., FM-93.9 

• NW Regional: Deshler vs. Priceville, noon, FM-93.9

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

• NW Regional: Brooks vs. West Morgan, 1:30 p.m., FM-93.9 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• UNA at Stetson, 6 p.m., FM-97.1

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.