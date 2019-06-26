MLB
Cardinals' Hicks set for
Tommy John surgery
ST. LOUIS — Hard-throwing closer Jordan Hicks is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Hicks was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral on Monday following a MRI. Hicks was previously diagnosed with tendinitis in his right triceps.
Hicks was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 29 games this season for the Cardinals. He had 14 saves in 15 opportunities.
John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals, said Dr. George Paletta will perform the surgery Wednesday morning in St. Louis.
Yankees set new record for
consecutive games with a HR
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have homered for the 28th straight game, breaking a major league record.
And they wasted no time setting the mark Tuesday night.
DJ LeMahieu hit a leadoff shot into the second deck down the left field line against Toronto lefty Clayton Richard, giving the Bronx Bombers sole possession of the record. New York began the night tied at 27 games in a row with the 2002 Texas Rangers, a team that featured Alex Rodriguez and Rafael Palmeiro.
The Yankees quickly added another one, too. Aaron Judge followed LeMahieu with an opposite-field drive into the right field stands. It was the first home run since April 20 for Judge, who returned Friday from an oblique injury that sidelined him for two months.
It was the 11th time in franchise history the Yankees have started a game with consecutive home runs.
Gleyber Torres added a solo drive in the second inning for New York.
NBA
Raptors president is confident
Leonard will stay with Toronto
TORONTO (AP) — Still absorbing the magnitude of his team's accomplishment, Raptors President Masai Ujiri is confident Kawhi Leonard and the rest of Toronto's core will reunite next season in a bid for another title.
Retaining Leonard is the most pressing issue. The two-time finals MVP is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent. Toronto can offer a five-year deal worth about $190 million — one year and some $50 million more than any other team.
"I know what we've built here," Ujiri said. "I'm confident, and you see how these things go."
Ujiri stressed the main selling points of his pitch to Leonard: health, trust, success.
"I said we have to be ourselves, and we were ourselves for the whole year," Ujiri said. "I think he saw that. I think we built a trust there.
"I believe winning a championship, him seeing who we are, working with his medical staff combined with our medical staff and getting him to where he wanted to be," Ujiri added.
Injured for all but nine games in his final season with San Antonio, Leonard played 60 games this season and another 24 in the playoffs. After averaging career bests of 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in the regular season, Leonard raised his averages to 30.5 and 9.1 in the playoffs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UCLA softball's Garcia named the
Collegiate Woman Athlete of Year
LOS ANGELES — UCLA softball player Rachel Garcia has been named Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.
Garcia was presented with the Honda Cup on Monday night in a ceremony at Galen Center on the USC campus.
The junior pitcher from Palmdale, California, was named most outstanding player of the Women's College World Series after leading the Bruins to their 13th national championship.
Garcia has won consecutive USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year honors. She was the Pac-12 player and pitcher of the year this season. She led UCLA with a 1.14 ERA while compiling a 29-1 record.
Garcia went 9-0 in the NCAA Tournament.
The other finalists were basketball player Megan Gustafson of Iowa and swimmer Lilly King of Indiana. Both are seniors.
- The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.