COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
UNA men, women
finish 3rd at JSU
JACKSONVILLE — North Alabama's men's and women’s cross country teams finished third at the JSU Struts Invitational.
Auburn won the women’s 14-team 4k event with a team score of 28, followed by Troy (48) and UNA (75).
UNA sophomore Phoebe Moon finished fourth individually with a time of 14:57 to lead all Lion runners. UNA’s Kara Nix was eighth at 15:04.
UNA's men were third in a 15-team field.
Emory won the event with a 29 total, followed by Auburn (44) and UNA (92).
Peyton Ewoldt led UNA runners with a 10th-place individual finish with a time of 15:47. UNA’s Connor Sims was 12th (15:55).
UNA VOLLEYBALL
Lions go 1-2
in Belmont tourney
NASHVILLE - After splitting two matches Friday, UNA dropped its third match in the Belmont Invitational on Satuday.
Milwaukee dropped the Lions 3-0. On Friday, UNA beat Belmont 3-1 but lost 3-0 to Arkansas State.
Alyssa Dutton led the Lions Saturday with 9 kills. Breylee Linder had 15 assists and Dutton added 10 digs.
Dutton had 17 kills and 16 digs in the win over Belmont. Morgan Madasz added 12 kills and Linder had 27 assists. Mackenzie Sullivan finished with 24 digs.
Madasz had 5 kills in the loss to Arkansas State.
- Staff report
AUTO RACING
French driver dies
in Formula Two event
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — French driver Anthoine Hubert has died in a Formula Two accident at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The 22-year-old died following a 160 mph (257 kph) collision at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track, which earlier Saturday saw qualifying for today's Formula One race.
Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team.
Motorsport's governing body FIA said Hubert "succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35."
The statement also gave details of the other two drivers involved, Juan-Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi.
Correa was "in a stable condition" and being treated at Liege hospital and Alesi was checked and declared fit at the on-site medical center.
FIA says it is investigating the incident.
NASCAR
Earnhardt Jr. returns,
is 6th in Xfinity
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A joyful Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the racetrack Saturday, finishing sixth in the Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway two weeks after he and his family escaped a plane in flames in Tennessee.
The race was a welcome relief from thinking about the crash for Earnhardt and his family. He hopped in his car after kissing wife Amy and 16-month old daughter Isla, and his driving skills kicked in as he moved up from 14th into the top five.
Earnhardt's glee was apparent when he told fellow broadcaster Jeff Burton, "I didn't think I'd be this good."
It was Earnhardt's only race this season and his first since finishing fourth in Richmond almost a year ago.
NASCAR Cup regular Denny Hamlin had crossed the line first but was disqualified and stripped of the win when his car failed inspection. Second place Cole Custer was awarded the victory.
"It's just good to be at the track," Earnhardt said. "I can't count how many people give me a warm feeling when I see them at the track.
"This," he continued, "is good therapy."
— The Associated Press
