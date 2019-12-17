HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
TimesDaily Classic
begins at 3 sites
FLORENCE – After a one-day delay due to Monday’s inclement weather forecast, the 38th TimesDaily Classic boys basketball tournament and the ninth TD Classic girls tournament will begin today at three different sites.
The boys tournament’s first two rounds will be played at the Coffee gym and Florence Middle School gym, while the six-team girls tournament will be played at Brooks.
Today’s schedule opens at 4:30 p.m. with Wilson-Haleyville in the Coffee gym, followed by Russellville-Colbert Heights at 6 p.m. and Mars Hill-Lawrence County (Tenn.) at 7:30 p.m.
In the Florence Middle School gym, Red Bay-Belgreen tips at 6 p.m., followed by Sheffield-Brooks at 7:30 pm.
Defending champion Florence, Deshler and Lauderdale County begin play on Wednesday. The semifinals are Thursday at UNA beginning at 6 p.m., with the boys championship game set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Two girls games are on tap today, with Wilson-Red Bay at 6 p.m., followed by Loretto-Mars Hill at 7:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Mars Hill plays Colbert County at 2 p.m., followed by Brooks-Wilson at 3:30 p.m.
Two games are scheduled for Thursday, while the championship game is Friday at Flowers Hall at 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Auburn's Brown wins
Lott Impact Trophy
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Derrick Brown of Auburn has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy given to the nation's top defensive player who excels in both performance on the field and character off it.
The senior defensive tackle received the award from Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott on Sunday night at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. Brown was chosen over finalists Jordan Fuller of Ohio State, Evan Weaver of California and Isaiah Simmons of Clemson.
Brown, a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder, had 50 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss and four sacks this season. Off the field, Brown made the SEC academic honor roll. He graduated from Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers will play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.
Brown is the first player from Auburn to win the IMPACT award, which stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Auburn will receive a $25,000 check for its general scholarship fund. The other finalists' schools will receive checks for $5,000.
MLB
Bumgarner, Arizona
agree on 5-year deal
SAN FRANCISCO — Longtime Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has reached agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on an $85 million, five-year contract that ends his run of success in San Francisco, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the 2014 World Series MVP still needed to pass a physical to complete the contract.
Bumgarner pitched 11 seasons for the Giants but knew his time likely had ended. He bid farewell along with retiring manager Bruce Bochy on the season's final day.
The Giants said during the winter meetings this past week in San Diego they had remained in contact with representatives for the 30-year-old Bumgarner, who helped them win World Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ’14.
The seven-time defending NL West champion Dodgers also were among the clubs interested in signing the free agent.
Bumgarner went 9-9 with a career-high 3.90 ERA in 34 starts last season. The lefty has been especially valuable in postseason play — he is 4-0 with a memorable Game 7 save and an 0.25 ERA in World Series play, and has pitched two shutouts in NL wild-card games.
— The Associated Press
