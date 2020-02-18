North Alabama head coach Missy Tiber didn’t see her team come out “crisp” both mentally and physically in a 69-60 loss to Stetson on the road on Monday.
The Lions, Tiber said, didn’t have the same mindset she’s used to seeing with her team. The result was 22 turnovers, minus-12 in rebounding and not enough opportunities offensively, giving UNA its second straight loss.
“Didn't think we showed enough passion and competitive desire,” Tiber said.
UNA got off to a slow start, falling behind by as much as 10 in the second quarter. Led by Emma Wallen, who was the Lions’ best player with 24 points, UNA stormed back on a 12-0 run to take the lead by one going into halftime.
The third quarter, however, set UNA back. Stetson outscored the Lions 18 to 12, effectively getting the Lions out of rhythm as UNA committed seven turnovers.
Entering the fourth, the Lions trailed by only five and tied the game with 4:45 remaining. Tiber said the Lions switched to a zone defense, a scheme not often used throughout the season.
The problem, however, wasn’t the defense. UNA only scored four points in the final five minutes, while Stetson was 11 of 12 on free throws in the fourth quarter, sealing the win for the Hatters.
Tiber pointed to a number of different factors which hurt the Lions, but her first were the turnovers, one of her biggest focuses throughout the season.
“Just extremely disappointing,” Tiber said. “We were just not taking care of the ball.”
Second was rebounding. Stetson only had a 16 to 14 rebounding advantage at the half, but finished the game with 34 to UNA’s 22.
When the Lions were trailing, however, it was often Wallen who led the charge in bringing UNA within striking distance. Along with her 24 points, she had four steals and two blocks, making an impact on both ends of the floor.
“Played her butt off, she was everywhere,” Tiber said. “Keeping us in the game, she did everything she could.”
The frustration for Tiber isn’t so much that UNA lost, but rather how they lost. A few more made shots could have led to a win tonight, but the effort, in her eyes, simply wasn’t there.
“When you’re in this league, you’re not going to compete and you’re not going to win games if you’re not ready to play,” Tiber said.
UNA returns to Flowers Hall to face Kennesaw State at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24.
