Prior to North Alabama’s senior night game with NJIT, head coach Missy Tiber and the women’s basketball program honored the late Jeff McIntyre, a long-time TimesDaily sports writer and former UNA beat writer.
Before the announcing of starters, Tiber and the team's five seniors gifted a plaque to Liz McIntyre and Jeff’s two grandsons, Wyatt and Luke.
Tiber said she had the idea to do the tribute a few weeks ago when she was missing seeing him at games. McIntyre worked for the TimesDaily for more than 20 years.
Tiber thought the idea to do it on senior night would be appropriate, given how much McIntyre wrote about each of the five seniors throughout their careers.
“I know how much he loved these five seniors,” Tiber said. “I thought we needed to bring his family over here.”
While at first, she worried the moment might be too soon, she thought the ceremony was “perfect.”
“The Lord is good all the time, (and) in this situation, it worked out really good,” Tiber said. “It was perfect timing.”
