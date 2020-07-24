The ASUN conference is delaying fall sports until Sept. 18, the league announced Friday.
In a release, the conference said it is to make an evaluation as to whether or not a shortened regular season and postseason is viable no later than Aug. 6.
UNA soccer had eight non-conference games scheduled prior to Sept. 18, including games against South Alabama, Troy, Western Kentucky, Chattanooga, Jacksonville State, UAB, Louisiana Tech and Austin Peay.
The men and women’s cross country team had meets at Belmont and UAH prior to Sept. 18 that will no longer take place.
Prior to the announcement, UNA’s 2020 volleyball schedule was not available on the UNA athletics website.
The ASUN cited “evaluation of the current medical environment of a global pandemic” as the reason for the conference-wide decision.
