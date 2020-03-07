ATLANTA, Ga. — North Alabama took a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning but Georgia State rallied for a 6-5 walk-off win over the Lions at the GSU Baseball Complex.
UNA (3-10) led 1-0 early and rallied from a 3-2 deficit with a three-run sixth inning that put the Lions up 5-3. Georgia State then got a run in the seventh inning and added two in the bottom of the ninth for the win.
The Lions got five runs on just three hits in the game but were also helped by three GSU errors.
Down 5-4 entering the ninth inning, GSU loaded the bases with one out on singles by Kalen Puckett, Elian Merejo and Josh Smith. Will Mize drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. With Cameron Jones at the plate, UNA threw a wild pitch, allowing pinch runner Jackson Sisk to score the winning run.
Kyle Moore (0-1) took the loss for UNA, allowing two runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning. Hunter Davidson drew the start for UNA and allowed four runs on eight hits over six and a third innings. Bryant Claunch allowed just one hit in one and a third innings.
The Lions three hits came from Drew Hudson, Reid Homan and Harris Kain.
