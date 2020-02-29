The University of North Alabama baseball team got a season-high 12 hits and rolled to its second straight win overall and first road win of the season in an 8-4 victory over Little Rock.
The Lions, now 3-7, took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, then broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth, scoring four runs.
The Trojans cut UNA’s lead to 5-3 in the sixth, and both teams added runs in the seventh.
The Lions closed the ninth with two runs to secure the win.
The UNA pitchers combined to allow 13 hits, with Hunter Davidson, Bryant Claunch and Kyle Moore all seeing time on the mound.
Davidson (1-2) got the win, pitching five and a third innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. He walked one and struckout eight.
Reid Homan sparked UNA offensively, going four-for-five with a run scored and three RBIs. Included in those totals was a double and a triple.
In the second inning, Colt Chrestman doubled for UNA and scored on a Luke Harper RBI-single.
In the fifth, Ben Kiefer singled, Grayson Throneberry walked and Drew Hudson singled to load the bases. Kevin Brenning walked to force in a run. The Trojans then balked in a run and Homan singled in Hudson for the third run of the inning. A Devne Daniel sacrifice fly drove in the final run in the fifth.
Homan tripled with one out in the seventh and then scored on a Daniel groundout.
UNA’s final runs came in the top of the ninth when Throneberry walked, Brenning singled and a Homan double drove in both runners.
The series continues with single games on Saturday and Sunday.
UNA softball splits opening day of Blues City Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn., – After defeating Northern Illinois 9-0 in the early game, the University of North Alabama softball team (10-6) lost a 6-4 decision to Evansville to open play in the Blues City Classic.
In the opener, Megan Garst struck out the first 14 batters faced before allowing a two-out single in the top of the fifth inning to break up the perfect game.
She still earned the shutout victory after striking out the next batter to improve to 4-3 on the year and finish with a career-high 15 strikeouts
At the plate, the Lions hit three home runs and produced nine runs off 12 hits. Danielle de Ruiter was 3-for-3, including a two-run homer.
Lexie Harper reached third before scoring on a UNI error to give the Lions the early lead. An RBI-single by Harley Stokes later made the score 2-0 in the top of the first inning.
In the top of the third inning, the Lions put runners at the corners before a two-run double by Hannah Shollenberger broke the game open. Shollenberger then scored on de Ruiter’s blast to right center.
North Alabama got a solo home run by Katie Eakes in the fifth inning and a two-run shot by Georgia Land in the sixth to wrap up the scoring.
Taylor Kirby was also 2-for-2 at the plate while Meleah Hargett was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.
In the second game, Evansville broke a 4-4 tie with a pair of solo home runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings.
UNA scored first with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. A two-run single by Emma Latham gave the Lions the 2-0 lead.
Evansville responded with a four-run second inning. The Aces loaded the bases before a hit batter drove in the first run. A single to right center then cleared the bases and gave Evansville a 4-2 lead.
In the bottom of the frame, Kirby drew a two-out walk and later scored on an Evansville error. Harper also singled and scored on another error to tie the game. The score remained deadlocked until the top of the sixth.
Maci Birdyshaw (3-1) took the loss for the Lions. She entered in the top of the second and pitched four innings, allowing two runs off five hits.
At the plate, six different UNA players had one hit each. Latham led the way with two RBI.
UNA faces Northwestern State today. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Memphis Tigers Softball Complex.
