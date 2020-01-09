North Alabama head cross country coach Jeremy Provence announced the signing of six runners, three women and three men, who will join the team this upcoming season.
For the women’s team, Valerie Grosso will join the Lions from nearby Lexington. Grosso’s personal best in the 5K is 20 minutes, 29 seconds and she was named to the all-state team in both 2018 and 2019.
Grosso's mother, Sheri Sanders Grosso, also ran cross country for the Lions in 1992 and was named Most Valuable Runner.
“Valerie is a local girl who has demonstrated how setting goals and having a consistent approach will one day lead to good things,” Provence said. “She is very coachable and has tremendous upside.”
Emily Daniel is from Moulton and went to Lawrence County High School. Her personal best in the 5K is a time of 19:05 and she was a member of the all-state team from 2015-18.
Daniel was also named an Alabama All-Star runner in 2019.
“Emily is a great fit for our women’s program. She is a servant leader and values a team-centered environment,” Provence said.
Sage Betts is from Lacey Springs, Alabama, and ran for Brewer High School. Her personal best in the 5K is 20:05 and she was named to the all-county team from 2017-19.
“Sage is a high energy and positive individual,” Provence said. "She communicates well and has a good grasp on proper race and training strategies.
The three men’s runners signed are from Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama, respectively.
Evan Allen is from Henderson, Tennessee, and attended Chester County High School. His personal best 5K time is 15:25.
He was the Tennessee Region 7 champion in 2019.
“Evan is a competitor and proven winner," Provence said. "He is disciplined and holds himself to a high standard.”
Walt Johnson is from Oxford, Mississippi and attended Oxford High School. His personal best in the 5K is 15:20.
“Walt is the kind of teammate that uplifts everyone,” Provence said. “He immediately fit in with the team on his visit and is a high character guy.”
The last signee is Talon Pritchard from Helena, Alabama. His personal best in the 5K is 16:57 and he’s a five-time member of the all-county team.
“Talon brings a hard working mindset,” Provence said. “He is a very coachable and committed young man and because of this I see him progressing well in our program.”
