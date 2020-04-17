Spring sports coaches at North Alabama have had more than month to adjust to what is “a new normal” with sports on hold, but rosters are beginning to take shape after the NCAA extended eligibility relief for the lost season.
UNA tennis head coach Brice Bishop expects two of his four seniors from both the men and women’s teams to return, Nina Linke and Andreas Hansen. Beach volleyball head coach Bob White said all four of his seniors have decided to move on and pursue careers post graduation.
White, who also coaches indoor volleyball, said his team took the news well considering the circumstances. However, it’s not to say there wasn’t disappointment. The Lions completed their first fall season in 2019 and were excited to capitalize on the momentum going into the spring.
When the ASUN canceled sports for the rest of the school year, the Lions were 5-7 after two losses in a doubleheader at Morehead State on March 11.
“I think they were grateful they got the fall,” White said. “(And) we had a terrific fall, (so) it wasn’t like the year was a total loss. It was kind of something that was better than the year before.”
The beach volleyball team has three international players in sophomore Maya Dickson (New Zealand), sophomore Paula Klemperer (Germany) and Natalie Kordt (Germany). The coaching staff worked diligently, White said, on the logistics of getting them to home to see their families in the midst of the pandemic.
As the weeks went by, he noted he’s always thought his players were intelligent and able to see the tough situation from a bigger picture, rather than just focus on the negative of losing a season.
The notion carried over to his seniors, Ava Carnley (who was in what White called a “sixth year for volleyball), Libby Jump, Genesis Benetiz and Joise Maldonado (graduating in December).
All of which are academically strong, White said, and they all previously played indoor volleyball. The prior sports experience mixed with the desire to move on to a new career made the decision easy for them, he said.
“They were okay with moving on,” White said. “I’m not saying they weren’t sad, (but) they were just focused on ‘okay what’s best for me moving forward.’”
For North Alabama tennis, Bishop is expecting two out of his four seniors from both the men and women’s teams to return to UNA after the NCAA provided eligibility relief on March 30.
Andreas Hansen was optimistic about the chance to come back several weeks ago, but Bishop said in further discussions he’s made it clear he wants to return to play for the Lions in 2021.
When the NCAA released an article detailing information about eligibility relief, Bishop remembers not getting the chance to finish reading before receiving a call from Hansen, whom he calls “Andy.”
“It just tells me how much he really wanted this,” Bishop said. “He’s a great leader, we need that leadership, so it just kind of makes sense for him to come back. He can work on his masters.”
On the women’s side, Nina Linke is the lone senior. Elise Sickle is a junior and graduating in December, but she’s chosen not to come back to attend medical school.
Bishop said he could tell Linke wanted to come back, but really needed time in order to process the decision.
“Right now both (Linke and Hansen) are coming back,” Bishop said. “Let’s put it this way, we hope they’re coming back. (Because) we hope everybody is back, we’re hoping to get back to a new normal.”
Both Bishop and White discussed the interpretation of the NCAA eligibility rule in regard to all players, not just seniors. Bishop says the way he read it, everyone gets “re-do” on this year, if they choose to.
He said it won’t affect UNA beyond the upcoming year. However, after talking with coaches, he expects the state of rosters to look quite different going forward.
“You’re going to have a lot of unhappy people not playing if you’re going to have huge rosters, then the transfer portal (could) blow up. It’s going to be interesting.”
White sees it handled differently in his sport. For example, other coaches at UNA are trying to figure out how to handle scholarships and manage incoming freshmen, but the beach volleyball team has only three incoming freshmen.
In the same way, he sees the NCAA’s eligibility stance having a different impact on his sport, looking at more as a player-by-player basis. As of now, none of his younger players have asked him about it.
“So it’s more of a “we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,’” White said. “Everything right now is one thing at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.