FLORENCE — Pitching for the first time since suffering an injury last March, Chase Best threw five strong innings and led the University of North Alabama baseball team to a 6-3 win in the second game of a doubleheader at Mike Lane Field Saturday.
Ohio won the opening game 6-4.
After dropping the first two games of the four-game series, UNA (1-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap on a two-run Ben Kiefer double.
Ohio answered with three runs in the third, but UNA tied it in the bottom of the third as Gerardo Miranda walked and scored on a Kevin Brenning ground-out.
The Lions scored the go-ahead run in the fourth as Reid Homan reached on an error, stole second and third and scored on a Kiefer single.
UNA padded the lead with two more runs on three hits in the fourth inning. Grayson Throneberry walked and scored on a Homan sacrifice fly and Brenning singled and scored on a single by Luke Harper.
Best (1-0), pitched five innings. He allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Bryant Claunch pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn his first save.
Ohio took a 4-0 lead in the opener as three batters walked and later scored. UNA got a run in the third on a Brenning triple and a Homan sacrifice fly.
Ohio made it 6-1 with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings before UNA rallied for three in the bottom of the sixth. Homan and Harper singled and Landon Langston doubled in both runners. Reid Singewald then singled, stole second and later scored on a Miranda sacrifice fly.
The Lions got one base runner on in the bottom of the seventh on a Homan single but OU’s Nick Byrnes closed the door to get his second save.
Jacob Laws (0-1) took the loss. He allowed five runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Austin Nichols allowed one run on two hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Brenning was 4 for 6 with three runs scored and an RBI. Homan was 3 for 6 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
The Lions and Bobcats will play the final game of the series Sunday at noon at Mike Lane Field.
UNA softball
• Lions drop pair: UNA lost twice at the Mississippi State Bulldog Kickoff Classic to fall into the consolation game.
Tulsa beat the Lions 1-0 and host Mississippi State topped the Lions 9-1.
UNA plays Tulsa again today at 11 a.m.
In the early game, Tulsa starting pitcher Samantha Pochop outdueled UNA’s Megan Garst in the 1-0 victory. The two pitchers combined for 22 strikeouts.
Lexie Harper’s fourth-inning single was the only hit as Pochop struck out 14 in the shutout.
Tulsa’s only run was unearned in the top of the sixth inning.
Garst (2-2) finished with eight strikeouts and one walk.
In the late game, Mississippi State grabbed early momentum with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Bulldogs (8-1) added four runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to evoke the eight-run mercy rule.
Freshman Emma Latham had UNA’s only hit, a solo home run in the third inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.