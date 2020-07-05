After months of planning, North Alabama athletics are returning to campus.
UNA football will bring scholarship players back Monday for a week of screening and voluntary workouts. Organized activities can begin on July 13. The men's and women’s basketball programs will return on July 13, followed by the same procedures before activities can begin on July 20.
“We’ve all had to kind of make decisions on a daily basis,” UNA athletic director Mark Linder said. “And just collect information and make the best decisions possible with the information that we’ve been given. I think it's a good, solid process and I'm excited about seeing kids back on campus.”
Starting with football, players will arrive in staggered groups over three days. UNA athletic trainer Josh Penny, a representative on the University’s COVID-19 recovery taskforce, explained that athletes started on June 22 receiving a daily virtual screening of about 15-to-20 questions that needs to be completed in order to return.
The process used when voluntary workouts started at the beginning of June will be followed if an athlete shows any symptoms (a check-in with emergency health services). Once the athletes arrive, they’ll receive a mask and a thermometer to check their temperature, followed by a daily screening process with about six questions that need to be submitted before any workouts.
Penny said the department doesn’t have the capability to provide COVID-19 tests on a daily basis, but he’s hopeful that day is coming soon. Penny said he has been reassured that university health services are working on getting there.
“(The athletes) have been away for a while,” Penny said. “It’s been a long, drawn-out process, a lot of hard work from a lot of people and a lot of patience on these student-athletes. It’ll be nice to see them again, looking forward to it. We just hope we can go in the right direction and move forward.”
Football coach Chris Willis estimates 73 scholarship players will be arriving Monday, and the rest of the team will report on Aug. 6 with practice set to start the following day.
Dining halls are open, albeit with limitations. Athletes can get two takeout meals a day for seven days a week. Willis said he understands the hope is for regular dining to take place in August.
Walk-ons who live in the area are allowed to participate in workouts and activities in July. However, Willis said the program is hoping to provide prorated rates for walk-ons that live elsewhere to stay on campus until practice starts in August.
“We’ve haven't had them here since March,” Willis said. “We want to be around them again. We’re tired of Zooming and texting and calling, it’s to the point now where you want to get your players back.”
Willis said he is comfortable with the plan in place in terms of managing any transmission of the coronavirus. The problem, however, is what the athletes do once they’re not on campus at night.
Penny addressed this issue by explaining the plan once all the scholarship players arrive on campus. Players will gather at Flowers Hall for a PowerPoint presentation about the virus as well as the protocols and procedures to follow.
After talking with coaches in the Big South Conference and around college football, Willis has got the sense that most programs are comfortable with their own plans on campus.
“The problem is once they leave,” Willis said. “What are they doing from 9 to 11 p.m. What restaurant or what apartment are they hanging out at? Are they going to a bar? You do the best you can to keep up with them.”
Both Willis and Linder understand there may be an uptick in cases as players resocialize. The plan and procedure remains the same, but a focus is on mitigating risk.
“You try to do the best you can to limit that transmission,” Linder said. “We do know there’s going to be cases. Every day you monitor it and make the best decisions with the information you have.”
In the end, coaches and officials agreed that all they can do to keep players safe when they aren't on campus is to educate them.
Linder said the resocialization process is important not only for the physical aspect of preparing for a season, but also for mental health with players spending the last few months isolated and away from their peers.
“My hope is that we’re a part of that solution,” Linder said.
The players returning to campus gives Willis and Linder and small semblance of optimism for the fall. With the plan in place, Willis said he has no reason to believe a full football season won't happen.
“We're treating everything as a go,” Willis said. “If we’re going to play football, we’ve got to get our guys back. At this point, we’ve got football season, I’ve got to move forward.”
