North Alabama's fall sports competition in women's soccer, volleyball and men and women's cross country will be moved to the spring semester after the ASUN Conference Presidents' Council announcement today to postpone all ASUN regular season and ASUN Championship competition for the 2020 fall semester.
“Obviously this is a huge disappointment,” said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. “Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn’t mean we like it.
“My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren’t putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way.”
The Presidents’ Council decision on no fall competition will also apply to intercollegiate competition for any ASUN sponsored sports that have a designated spring championship.
The ASUN Presidents’ Council also affirmed that providing a spring season for the fall sports remains an ASUN priority. Sports like men’s and women’s basketball are not affected by this decision.
“We will make every effort to provide a quality competitive experience for our fall student-athletes during the spring semester,” Gumbart said. “We’re not in the position today to guarantee it will happen, but we can promise to make every effort to get there. We owe that to our student-athletes, our athletic departments and our institutions. Lastly, I’ll share that I’m very proud of the way the entire ASUN family participated in the discussions over the past few months, including our students, athletic staff, administrators and presidents.”
