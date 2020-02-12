ATLANTA, Ga. — For the second time this season and third time in her career, Ivy Wallen is the ASUN Conference Player of the Week. The senior helped lead the North Alabama women’s basketball team to a 2-0 showing on the week, including conference wins over Liberty and Lipscomb.
Wallen averaged 13 assists and 14.5 points per game as the Lions clinched a spot in the upcoming conference tournament. Against the Flames, she scored 18 points and dished out nine assists in the 86-75 home victory. Two days later, she scored 11 points and recorded a season-high 17 assists in the 91-58 win.
Wallen is third in the ASUN in scoring at 16.6 points per game.
UNA golfers finish
14th in California
North Alabama opened its spring season with a 14th-place finish in the Orange County Collegiate in Coto de Caza, California.
The Lions shot rounds of 305-314-308 for a 927 total.
Cal State-Fullerton and San Francisco tied for the tournament title at 876.
Freshman Cedric Otten led the Lions with rounds of 75-75-72. His 222 total left him tied for ninth place with 10 players.
UNA’s other finishers were Karl-Filip-Einersson and Thomas Regan at 233, Dakota Terry at 239 and Jackson Wedgeworth at 243.
