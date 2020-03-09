OPELIKA — North Alabama senior Jackson Wedgeworth is tied for the individual lead and the Lions are tied for seventh as a team after the opening round of the Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner at Grand National Lake Course.
Wedgeworth and Auburn’s C.J. Easley fired opening round, 4-under-par 68s to hold a one stroke lead over nine other golfers.
As a team, UNA is at four-over-par, 292 and is tied with Toledo and Arkansas State. Host Auburn leads the team standings at 279.
UNA’s Cedric Otten is tied for 17th at 71, while Dakota Terry is tied for 36th at 74, Thomas Regan is tied for 83rd at 79 and Frankie Wade is 99th at 85.
The tournament continues today and concludes Tuesday.
--
Tennis
UNA men top Alabama State
Facing a 2-0 deficit against Alabama State, UNA’s men’s tennis team won four of the next five singles matches to rally for a 4-3 home victory Sunday.
UNA (3-12) tied its win total from a year ago.
After the comeback tied the overall score at 3, the final match went to three sets with Tim Heslin holding on for a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 victory.
“I’m so happy for Tim,” UNA head tennis coach Brice Bishop said. “That was a huge win. After letting a match point slip away, he picked up his play and took it to another level.”
UNA faced the early deficit after dropping the doubles point and falling at No. 5 singles. The rally began with a 6-4, 6-2 singles victory at No. 2 by Yannick Pfleiderer.
A 6-0, 6-4 victory by Cian Maguire at No. 1 tied it before the Hornets regained the lead with a win at No. 3 singles. Needing two victories to stay alive, the Lions got a 6-4, 6-4 sweep by Andreas Hansen at the No. 4 position to set the stage for the three-setter at the No. 6 spot.
UNA plays at UAB on Friday.
--
UNA women beat Alabama State
FLORENCE — After taking an early lead in doubles play, North Alabama’s women’s tennis team won three of the first four singles points to pick up a 4-1 victory over Alabama State Sunday at the UNA Varsity Tennis Courts.
The second straight win gives the Lions a 5-9 record.
Identical 6-2 victories at the No. 3 and No. 1 doubles spots set the tone for UNA. Sydney Flesch and Lee-Taylor Bishop recorded the first win at No. 3 doubles. Megan Humphreys and Payton Andrews clinched the point with the win at No. 1 by the same score.
In singles play, Nicole Reilly’s 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 6, followed by 6-2, 6-2 triumph by Going at No. 5 gave the Lions a 3-0 overall lead.
Alabama State picked up a victory at the top position before Payton Andrews clinched the match by rallying for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles.
UNA hosts Western Kentucky today at 1 p.m.
--
BASEBALL
Georgia State completes sweep
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia State broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the seventh inning and held on for a 3-1 win over North Alabama Sunday in the final game of a three-game series.
UNA (3-12) managed just three hits and scored its only run in the top of the ninth inning.
UNA starter Chase Best (1-3) pitched six scoreless innings before giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh after recording two outs.
Cameron Jones tripled in Will Mize with two outs for the first run of the game. Tanner Gallman then walked, forcing Best from the game. Bryant Claunch came on for UNA but gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Ryan Glass and Kalen Puckett.
UNA’s only run came in the ninth when Landon Langston walked and pinch-runner Garret Smith eventually scored on a ground-out by Grayson Throneberry.
Best allowed three runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings with three walks and six strikeouts. Claunch allowed two hits in 1/3 of an inning. Cosi Scinta pitched one scoreless inning with one strikeout.
North Alabama hosts Murray State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.