NATCHITOCHES, La. — Northwestern State scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed as the Demons took the final game of a four-game series over North Alabama, 8-3.
UNA (1-7) trailed 4-0 after two innings before scoring a run in the fourth. The Demons then extended their lead to 8-1 with a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth. The Lions added two runs in the seventh but they couldn’t get any closer.
Northwestern State improved to 6-1.
UNA starter Keegan Foge lasted just a third of an inning, allowing three runs on two hits with four walks. Garret Gillum pitched the next 3 2/3 innings and held the Demons to just one run on three hits. Austin Nichols gave up four runs on four hits over two innings and Kyle Moore pitched two scoreless innings for the Lions to close the game.
UNA’s run in the fourth inning scored when Tate Mathis and Luke Harper singled, moved up on a Harris Kain sacrifice and scored on a groundout by Reid Singewald.
In the seventh, Singewald singled and scored on a two-run Devne Daniel home run that made it 8-3.
The Lions were held to five hits.
North Alabama hosts Belmont in a single game Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Mike Lane Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.