Both the North Alabama men’s and women’s basketball programs are taking a cautious approach to running summer activities as players are set to return to campus Monday.
While men’s coach Tony Pujol and women’s coach Missy Tiber are both excited to have their players back in person, they’re both hoping to navigate things as close to normal as possible in what continues to be a sense of unknown surrounding COVID-19.
While a typical summer has both programs operating in both June and July, activities are condensed to just July. Players will work out and — as time goes on and protocols warrant — start basketball-related activities.
“It allows us to kind of get together, regroup,” Pujol said. “We're going to try to create an environment of safety right off the bat, as best we can. We’re going to do some basketball stuff.
“Our excitement level is through the roof, we can’t wait to have guys on campus.”
Pujol said that evaluations will be done on a week-by-week basis and as time goes on, activities will progress into basketball-specific preparation.
Players will receive a mask with a UNA logo on it as well as a list of rules primarily dealing with safety precautions, including: wearing a mask in public, social distancing, disinfecting their space, no gathering in large groups, etc. Pujol had already given the Lions their annual summer reading assignment. This year: Joshua Medcalf’s book “Chop Wood, Carry Water.”
Pujol is taking the long approach when it comes to basketball, making sure his team is progressing while staying safe.
“It’s got to evolve," Pujol said. "I don't think you can go out there and just start competing right away. You kind of let it evolve."
Tiber said the coaching staff is excited to have players return and she knows the players are excited, too.
She said the focus this summer is to work with players individually so they can improve their game, which is typically the focus every summer. A normal summer would have players working out and working on their game in open gym.
A lot of work the team could have done in the spring, they missed. Tiber sees that as especially important as the Lions are adding six new players into the mix.
“This is going to be extremely beneficial for them,” Tiber said. “I’m fortunate that we’re able to do it and that’s why I’m going to be very cautious and really do everything that the athletic training staff and the COVID-19 recovery task force is asking us to do.”
Tiber’s plan is to have smaller groups as the players return that will closely align with the return to play protocol provided by the NCAA. From there, training will occur in one-week period before the players will start settling into a more of a basketball setting.
The staff will work with just a few players at a time the first week, followed by players split up in position groups the next week. By the third week, she hopes to work with the team as a whole.
“We’re just going to have to navigate through it and make sure that we’re doing everything correctly to keep them safe and healthy,” Tiber said.
--
Recruiting updates
With another commit in the fold for the 2021 recruiting class, Tiber is pleased the way recruiting has gone this summer.
Olivia Kate Jones, a rising senior at University School of Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee, tweeted she was committing to the Lions on July 3.
The news marks the third commitment for UNA for the 2021 class, as Claudia Bridges, a 5-foot-5 guard from Fayetteville, Arkansas, committed on May 16 and Macie Walker from Belmont, Mississippi, committed on April 30.
Tiber says the Lions have four scholarships and are waiting on one more commitment, but NCAA rules don’t allow coaches to specifically comment on prospects.
“These were all players that we have been looking at for a long time, so it wasn’t something that we panicked into,” Tiber said. “We’ve watched these kids play for a long time, and we feel very fortunate with where we’re at right now.”
On the men’s side, Pujol said he and his staff are constantly recruiting, but with the recruiting dead period extended through Aug. 31, he and his staff have to continue to adapt.
Whether it’s more virtual Zoom meetings with recruits on consistent phone calls, Pujol said he’s stressed the importance of continuing to work while also being prepared when the dead period is lifted, so the staff can have a plan in place to either bring prospects in or travel to see them.
“We’ve just got to stay ready,” Pujol said.
