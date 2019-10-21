North Alabama linebacker Jalen Dread didn’t have the words to describe how he felt walking off the field after the 25-20 loss to Charleston Southern.
Looking at the big picture, the Lions prepared for two weeks to have a strong showing and didn’t. Dread, however, looked past his disappointment and noticed there were a few plays throughout the game, on both sides of the ball, his team would like to have back.
“It’s definitely frustrating because we work so hard,” Dread said. “We just gotta get it fixed, gotta get it rolling because this feeling does not feel too good. I know our team is a lot better and we just got to get on the high horse.”
For the defense, most of the plays were in the run game. One in particular came with UNA leading 20-19 in the fourth quarter and CSU was facing a third-and-2. Jamari Dunbar, who finished with 134 rushing yards, reeled off a 24-yard run to convert and place the Buccaneers on the UNA 34-yard line.
“They ran the ball on us pretty good,” head coach Chris Willis said. “We couldn’t get stops there in the second half in the run game.”
Offensively, the last drive of the game wasn’t the only chance UNA had to take the lead in the fourth quarter. With just under seven minutes remaining, the Lions had the ball on the CSU 32-yard line, down by five. After two straight incompletions, a pass from Lopez was intercepted by Buccaneers linebacker J.D. Sosbee.
The ensuing offensive possession was nearly the same, except the interception happened when the Lions had just crossed midfield. Despite one of their worst performances offensively, opportunities were still there for the taking. The Lions just didn’t take advantage when they needed to.
Wide receiver Jakobi Byrd said the mistakes were self-inflicted, not due to anything the CSU defense was doing.
“As long as we continue to get better as an offense and correct our mistakes,” Byrd said. “I feel like at the end of the day we can come out and still change this thing around.”
Dread couldn’t find the words to describe his feeling after the game, but he knew where his team needs to get better. More importantly, so did Willis.
The in-game stuff is correctable, but in looking long term, Willis knows it’s about building over the rest of this year and the following two seasons.
It’s just the way it’s been, it’s part of it,” Willis said after the game. “We gotta keep working, keep recruiting and get depth. These teams have had all of that (and) we’re playing with them. The future is bright, we just gotta keep working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.