Charleston Southern first-year head coach Autry Denson came to the program with an intent on changing the culture.
Denson feels confident his staff has done that with the players, but the Buccaneers (1-5) had a rough start to the season. Some evidence is from the teams they’ve played. Charleston Southern holds losses to three teams that are in the top 10 of the FCS Stats Top 25 poll. In the FBS, the Buccaneers also fell to South Carolina, which defeated No.10 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime just last week.
But schedule aside, Denson knows his team has to play better to get in the win column, and he’s seen improvement.
“You have to kind of take every step in the progression. You don’t want to miss a step, (because) it can come back and hurt you later,” Denson said. “It hasn’t shown up in the win column, but man we know it’s going to pay off pretty soon.”
Denson brings the Bucs to Florence Saturday for the first time to take on North Alabama. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Braly Stadium.
Denson’s team did, however, broke through with a 24-19 win over Savannah State on Oct. 5. In the process, Denson, who spent the last four seasons as the running backs coach at Notre Dame, got his first win as a head coach and his players avenged last season’s 23-3 loss to the Tigers.
“We actually came out really slow and had to fight back,” Denson said. “So it’s good to see the guys be able to dig down, dig deep, and then be rewarded for all that hard work.”
The Buccaneers are led on offense by redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers, who’s thrown for 1,115 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with three rushing touchdowns.
Charleston Southern averages 350 yards and 17 points per game. Chambers thinks there are execution issues that can be ironed out to make the unit better.
“I think our offense is, it’s threatening, but the only problem, for the past few games, it’s taken us a while to get started,” Chambers said. “I have a huge part in that, I’ve got to control the ball.”
Denson understands a lot of his players were under a different system offensively before he came in, Chambers included. With that, the quarterback is being asked to play in a system he hasn’t used since high school.
With each passing week, however, Denson has seen Chambers more comfortable. Sometimes he’ll take risks which result in turnovers, but he’s confident with his ability.
“You love the way that no matter what, he bounces back, he continues to fight and his teammates respond to that,” Denson said.
On defense, the Buccaneers are up and down against the run, giving up just over 315 yards. But Denson’s seen improvement as the season wears on. Charleston Southern is especially good against the pass, giving up only 137 yards per game.
Redshirt senior linebacker J.D. Sosbee is the leader statistically, with 44 tackles, five for loss and one sack. Denson said what separates the defense and the offense is while the offense is trying to build a new identity, the defense has a reference point of past Charleston Southern teams that played well — and Sosbee is a part of that.
“It’s very comforting to have JD in the middle,” Denson said. “I pray he continues to play and keeps bringing other guys along with him as he’s been doing all season long.”
When it comes to North Alabama, Chambers said he sees a team that doesn’t quit and plays energized football. Denson sees similarities with the Lions and his team, explaining that both are trying to build a program and move in the right direction.
Even if a win or a loss doesn’t count in the Big South standings, Denson is still making this game count.
“Every game you ever play counts, any time you roll the ball out,” Denson said. We’re trying to do the same thing they’re trying to do.”
