Saturday’s win over Gardner-Webb was made possible by senior leadership with younger players following suit.
Trailing 20-0 early in the second quarter, the Lions mounted a comeback to win 34-30 on a 16-yard touchdown pass from senior Christian Lopez to Dexter Boykin. Redshirt freshman Gerrell Green later sealed the win with an interception.
Lopez led the offense with help from young receivers and backs while seniors Jalen Dread and Brady Owensby led the defense, which struggled at times to slow down the Runnin’ Bulldogs but made enough stops to come out on top.
“We gelled today, it was like motion,” Dread said. “We stayed in the game, we put our head down, we dug hard. I feel like all the younger guys (saw) that (and) they rallied back with us.”
Lopez, who finished with 446 yards and four touchdowns, said the offense struggled to get going early because of falling behind the chains. Gardner-Webb defenders figured out the cadence and got a jump on what the Lions were doing.
After the adjustment, the offense clicked. It was fitting that Lopez’s career at UNA ended similar to the way it started. In his first game with the Lions, he led a fourth-quarter comeback with a touchdown pass to Boykin to beat Southern Utah on the road in the closing seconds. Saturday was the same score and the same receiver for the win.
“You’re only as good as your assets, those guys are going to continue to get better and better,” Lopez said of the receivers. “It was special. I’ve enjoyed playing with them. They made it fun to come and play college football everyday. I appreciate them.”
Lopez didn’t say much on his own personal performance, which was a career-high in passing yards, but his receivers did. Dexter Boykin said he was “money” and “amazing” and expressed how much he’s going to miss him.
Andre Little, who along with Boykin went over 100 yards receiving, marking the first time UNA has had two players reach that mark in a game since 2015.
“He was doing everything that we expected of him; it was great to see Panchi being himself,” Little said. “We knew he was capable of that, he just had to show it.”
Defensively, Dread was the leading tackler with 11 while Owensby finished with three sacks. In the first half, it was tough slowing down Gardner-Webb QB Kalen Whitlow, who finished with four touchdown passes and 288 yards.
The Lions tightened up defensively in the second half and allowed one touchdown while their offense started moving the ball.
“Just to see everybody clicking and clacking together and ripping and running and clashing everybody … Since the ball bounced our way, I feel like I went out with a bang,” Dread said.
Head coach Chris Willis said the timing of the win was great for the program. The Lions will have postseason meetings this week to discuss the end of the year and the plans going forward in the offseason.
For the seniors there’s not an offseason, but Dread said he’s happy knowing won his last college game.
“They wanted to go out a winner and I was glad we were able to do it,” Willis said.
