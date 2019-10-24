For Chance Bates, a sophomore linebacker at Kennesaw State and a graduate of Colbert County High School, there’s plenty of room for the Owls (6-1) to get better as they push for a third straight trip to the FCS playoffs.
Bates and head coach Brian Bohannon hear the talk about the triple-option offense and running game the Owls have, but people inside the program hang their hat on defense.
“Our motto is being the best defense in the nation,” Bates said. “If we continue to play with effort and run to the ball like we do, everything should go good for us.”
Kennesaw State, ranked No. 6 in the FCS Stats Top 25 poll, has allowed just under 14 points, 250 total yards of offense and 85 rushing yards per game this season. North Alabama head coach Chris Willis, whose team travels to Kennesaw Saturday, went as far to say the Owls might have the best defense in the nation.
“I’ll be honest with you, we've played pretty good defense my whole time here. I think at times, we’re playing at a high level on defense now,” Bohannon said. “We just gotta put it all together for a period of time and be a little more consistent.”
Both Bates and Bohannon are familiar with UNA and the program’s history. Bates, of course, is from the area and Bohannon previously coached at West Georgia in the late ‘90s, facing the Lions when both teams played in the Gulf South Conference.
Bates’ first offer was from UNA, but he chose to head east to Kennesaw.
“Being able to play against my home team is great, it’s a great opportunity,” Bates said. “I know some guys that play for UNA, they’re some very good players, I know they’re going to bring it.”
Bohannon said playing UNA when he was at West Georgia was like going up against an NFL defense. Although he knows the Lions are in a transition period, he's aware UNA will be tough because of the tradition and culture already in place.
“I told our kids, ‘I mean shoot, man, they know how to win now,’ Bohannon said. “We’re obviously going to have to be ready to go, because I know they’re going to play extremely well on Saturday.”
For the Owls, getting back to the FCS playoffs and improving on consecutive trips to the quarterfinals is the goal. Bohannon has approached each week as an opportunity to build what he wants as a team.
Losing 10 of 11 starters on offense was a tall task heading into the season, especially with 2018 Big South Offensive Player of the Year and former quarterback Chandler Burks graduating. There were a few new faces to break in.
To run the run-heavy offense Bohannon has installed, the Owls have turned to quarterback Daniel David, who’s thrown for 528 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 294 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Kennesaw State has also used Tommy Bryant under center, who threw three touchdowns last week in a 55-10 win over Presbyterian.
“We’ve had some guys grow up each and every week,” Bohannon said of his offense. “We’re learning, but hopefully we can get better and keep building on it.”
Defensively, the Owls have had contributions from just about every position. Bates had several starts last year at linebacker and is fourth on the team in tackles with 23.
The leader, however, is junior linebacker Bryson Armstrong, who has 46 tackles, four for loss and a forced fumble.
“His leadership skills come in the way he practices and the way he goes about his business,” Bohannon said of Armstrong. “He’s not a vocal kid, that’s just not his personality. His play speaks for itself.”
For the team as a whole, Bohannon is pleased with where the Owls are at, but like Bates, he knows there’s much more ahead.
“There’s a process to continue to get to the level we want to play at, I think we’re making progress but we’re nowhere near it right now,” Bohannon said.
