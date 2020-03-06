There’s a new face in the quarterback room for North Alabama.
Reid Herring, a graduate transfer from East Carolina, is not known for saying a lot. His teammates describe him as a “quiet guy” and “cool, calm and collected.”
After spending the last three seasons with the Pirates, Herring came to UNA hopeful for an opportunity. So far, the transition has gone better than he expected as he competes to take over one of the most important positions for the Lions this fall.
“Everybody here has made me feel comfortable,” Herring said. “And I felt that way when I came on my visit. (UNA) was the best fit for me from an all-around standpoint.”
Herring was drawn to UNA for a number of reasons. He built a solid relationship with former offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin and liked what the Lions had returning at wide receiver.
He noticed the Lions’ schemes fit with the style of play he’s used to. While Aplin is gone, Herring understands its part of the business and has since met with head coach Chris Willis, who’s reassured him the offense won’t change.
“Your OC leaves right in the middle of spring, and it’s like ‘wait a minute, that’s one of the reasons I came here,” Willis said of Herring. “(Since) we’ve talked, he seems to be settling in.”
Jakobi Byrd, Dexter Boykin, Andre Little and Cortez Hall were among the players he hung out with on his visit.
While at first, Byrd noticed he was quiet, the receivers spent time to get to know him.
Now, Herring has thrown with them several times outside of practice. The receivers also eat meals with him, a few of the things the group is working on in hopes of building a rapport.
“Now that we’ve been around him, you can see that he’s a guy who likes to work,” Byrd said.
Translating to the field, his teammates and coaches are taking notice, as well. Herring started seven games as a sophomore at ECU, before serving in a back-up role over the next two seasons.
One key aspect his teammates see is experience.
“His maturity, you can tell, he knows what his reads are (and) he knows where he wants to go with the ball,” Little said.
Hall noted that Herring is smart and has good ball placement. Midway through spring practice, Willis explained his accuracy was arguably the best out of all the quarterbacks.
But at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Herring can also make plays of his own.
“He can throw, he looks so comfortable in the pocket, his awareness is good,” Boykin said. “(But) he can run. He’s really a good athlete.”
All of these attributes the Lions players see now are much of what Millbrook High School head coach Clarence Inscore saw when Herring played for him in Raleigh, North Carolina.
A three-year starter for the Wildcats, Herring beat out a senior his sophomore year to earn the job and led Millbrook to the playoffs all three seasons.
Inscore remembers moments in high school when he knew Herring was a special player. Often, he said, it’s hard to rely on a player to tell a coach what he’s seeing on a field because it's difficult to know if a young player’s perspective lines up with reality.
That wasn’t the case for Inscore with Herring.
“With Reid, I never questioned it,” Inscore said. “You go back and look at film and he’s telling you what he saw and its matching up. He’s that type of kid on the field. He’s going to be able to check out plays, get you out of a bad play and get you into a good situation.”
Inscore thought Herring’s transfer from ECU was a decision led by wanting the opportunity to lead a program, much like he did with Millbrook. Herring, Inscore said, was such a good passer with the Wildcats, opponents often didn’t realize how well he could run.
“He’s a playmaker, a hell of a player,” Inscore said. “I think he just wanted the opportunity to play.
Wide receivers coach Tyler Rice has worked with the quarterbacks in the absence of Aplin this spring. He’s gotten to know all of them and joked that Herring’s personality fits that of a “west-coast kid” despite being from the east coast.
“He’s just a chill guy,” Rice said. “(But), he’s got all the tools in the bag to be a really good one.”
And while Herring has gotten along with the receivers, it’s not to suggest he hasn’t gotten along with the other quarterbacks, Blake Dever and Rett Files, all of which are competing for the starting job.
“They’ve been stand-up guys,” Herring said of Dever and Files. “That might not happen at other places, but we have good relationships. It’s been fun working with them, seeing how we can help each other.”
Despite the moving parts in the coaching staff, settling in at a new place and with a new team, Herring is satisfied with where he is, both with the team and the offense.
Whether he’s the starter under center or not when the Lions hit the field in the fall, he’s focused on doing what’s needed to bring success.
“I’m definitely getting more comfortable every day,” Herring said. "Everybody here works hard. We’re all working for the same goal: we want to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.