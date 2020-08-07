North Alabama football lost another game for the 2020 season after Virginia Tech selected in-state school Liberty as its lone nonconference opponent this season.
The Lions were set to travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to play the Hokies on Sept. 26. The ACC shifted to a new schedule on July 29 that only allows room for one nonconference opponent, with stipulations that the game must be played in the ACC school’s home state.
UNA athletic director Mark Linder said the Lions were notified about the game being canceled from Virginia Tech. Now, the plan is to move forward.
“We are looking at a schedule and trying to make sure that we have a quality schedule for our student-athletes to participate in,” Linder said.
On Thursday, many of those nonconference opponents were decided, namely Virginia Tech’s. The game contract had Virginia Tech set to pay UNA $425,000.
As far as whether or UNA will receive the agreed upon amount is still in question, as Linder said it's too early in the process and was unable to comment.
UNA head coach Chris Willis said the news didn’t blindside him because he saw the way things were going with the ACC a week ago.
While it’s disappointing, Willis, like Linder, said he is still hoping to move forward.
“At this point, stuff is all over the place, just having a football season in general right now, to me is the most important thing,” Willis said. “Obviously we’re going to have to adjust and look at the scheduling to see if we can do something, but we’re a go until we’re told otherwise.”
UNA’s other fall sports, like soccer, volleyball and cross country compete in the ASUN, which was expected to decide on the viability of a fall schedule on Thursday.
However, ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said in an email that the conference’s president’s council met to discuss the parameters set forth by the NCAA and is holding off on a decision, for now.
“We believe at this moment the wisest course of action is to wait until we get all the information and have all the questions addressed with the most up-to-date data,” Gumbart said.
Calls are scheduled for next week and early the following week to continue to evaluate the situation, Gumbart said.
The loss of the Virginia Tech game marked the third time UNA football lost an opponent this season after both Hampton and Monmouth suspended fall sports. Currently, the Lions have eight opponents scheduled.
“Now we just gotta move on, for these student-athletes, I’m just hoping we can have a nine-, 10-game schedule some way, somehow,” Willis said.
