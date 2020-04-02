With school closed and players back in their homes, the North Alabama football team is finding creative ways to keep the program running as close to “business as usual” as possible.
Students spent last week on spring break and many have returned home. Some, head coach Chris Willis said, have returned to Florence to stay in their off-campus apartments.
Nonetheless, communication between staff and players is primarily digital. The staff meets on Zoom — a video conference application on the computer — and checks in with the players accordingly, either with a text, phone call or FaceTime. Workouts, led by strength and conditioning coach Steve Herring, are sent remotely as well, with caveats to fit with what the players have in resources at home.
“You’ve got (about) 100 kids,” Willis said. “The only thing you can do as a coach is constantly shoot them texts, call them, stay on top of them. Just say ‘Hey’, and encourage them to do the right thing.”
While Willis’ primary focus is academics, there are still concerns over players staying in shape if and when they’re able to return to campus to resume the offseason plans.
That’s where Herring steps in. When he first took the job at UNA three years ago, he was working on developing an app for fitness plans called Team Heroic, which he uses today.
Players can sign up with a team code based on their sport to see workouts geared specifically for them. Herring builds a detailed written workout plan along with instructional videos for each lift. He and his staff have filmed about 800 instructional videos on YouTube that are embedded in the app.
With the spread of COVID-19, many athletes don’t have access to everything they need to complete workouts, so he’s had to adjust accordingly.
“It’s very odd, to say the least,” Herring said. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life, as far as the ability to do things and being away from weight rooms and not being able to see athletes.”
Now, Herring said he’s working on incorporating body weight workouts, like lunges and pushups.
Football players will start with their conditioning program, something they usually wouldn’t start for another month.
“It is tough without weights,” Herring said. “So the only thing we can rely on is to make sure we keep the endurance in the muscles and keep them conditioned. Not being able to lift the weight that we do, that will be a disadvantage, but everybody will be at a disadvantage.”
Junior tight end Corson Swan asked for a weight set a couple years ago for Christmas to use while he’s at home.
Now he’s back in Spanish Fort for at least the next few months, adjusting to a different lifestyle.
“Little did I know there was going to be a pandemic on our hands,” Swan said. “I guess that was a good investment to have.”
Swan said he’s able to complete the majority of what Herring sends, save for the few workouts that require dumbbells.
Given the circumstances, it’s impossible to ensure everyone is working out, but from a coach’s perspective, all they can do is encourage. Herring is helping out in that regard, sending out text messages for motivation each day.
“Just encourage them,” Herring said. “This is where you gotta dig deep. Where they don’t think this is time off, (but) they can utilize this time by themselves to be in the best conditioning shape of their life.”
Several of UNA’s signees that have yet to make their way to campus are also dealing with online classes at home all while getting ready to make a transition to college.
Mars Hill’s Mack McCluskey is relieved he made his decision early and won’t need to travel far for his next move.
He was just cleared from labrum surgery after football season and is beginning to work out at home with two of his teammates Ty Kircharr (enrolled early at UNA) and Logan McInnish (preferred walk-on who is slated to join the program this summer).
“Workouts and stuff are weird right now. You just try to stay in shape,” McCluskey said. “(Ty) has kind of been our inside guy for me and Logan before we go, so we kind of have that one up to know what to expect and stuff like that.
Giancarlo Margarejo is from Clearwater, Florida, and he got the news that his classes would be going online about 2 1/2 weeks ago.
Since, he’s developed a routine around school, mixing in his workouts in between. He used to work out when he was younger so he has access to a bench and bar, along with a punching bag for cardio.
Like McCluskey, he was happy he made his decision when he did, although he’ll have to travel farther. But the comfort of knowing where he’s going in an unusual time keeps him level.
“After I signed I was like it’s probably good because that whole corona(virus) thing is spreading, and if it gets here, at least you’re set you know where you’re going to go. I signed it and lo and behold it’s here now, thank God, I've got a home for the next four years now and I don't really have to wait.”
Back in Florence, Willis is having staff stay in the office for 3-hour intervals throughout the day, at least for the time being. He is expecting they’ll all move to Zoom soon once everyone is comfortable with it.
Recruiting has become increasingly difficult with prospects not being allowed on campus and coaches can't meet players in person. A lot of communication there is also digital, along with insight from tape and recommendations from other coaches.
Willis has spoken with 15-20 coaches from every level of college football to get their thoughts and see how others are running things with most places locked down.
The biggest worry? Football season might be affected.
“From a couple of them, it’s ‘it doesn’t sound too promising,’” Willis said. “I believe one day that we will have football, but that's just me. I’m that guy. (Right now) there’s nothing we can do. We’re just waiting.”
