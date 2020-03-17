North Alabama football is filling its vacant offensive coordinator spot by committee.
Head coach Chris Willis announced Monday the promotion of wide receivers coach Tyler Rice to passing game coordinator and offensive line coach Zach Lisko to running game coordinator.
The announcement comes after the Lions finished spring practice with both coaches occupying those roles after former offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin left for Western Kentucky. Willis was pleased with the improvement of the run game as well as impressed with the experience Rice brought to the table.
“You can say it was kind of a job interview at the time, Willis said of the coaches’ roles in the spring. “They had to adjust. I thought they handled the situation really well (and) we had a good spring.”
Willis said the decision came through wanting continuity as well as receiving input from his players. As a result, Rice will work with the quarterbacks and Lisko will continue working with the offensive line. The Lions will work on hiring a replacement wide receivers coach, but Willis said that while it's a priority, it’s difficult to give a specific timeline given the news regarding COVID-19.
Another factor in the decision was the concern Willis had going into the spring. He said he met with Aplin before he left and the former OC had a plan in place to alleviate those concerns, specifically in the run game, utilizing the tight end and even seeing more looks from under center as opposed to in the shotgun.
Both Rice and Lisko carried the plan over, leaving Willis satisfied after the Lions spring game on Mar. 7.
“It was best for our team,” Willis said of the move. “I had (players) coming in a room telling me they didn’t want the offense to change … The players, I listen to them. These (coaches) knew what I wanted and carried it over. I thought both together would be a lot stronger.”
After Willis met with the two, the plan is that the two will work together throughout the week on an offensive game plan but there will be one coach — yet to be determined — to call the plays on game day.
There was, however, a lot of interest in the position, including former players and coaches Willis has worked with in the past.
However, many sought a payscale that a typical offensive coordinator might receive at the FCS level. With the Lions still in transition to NCAA Division I, the program is also transitioning in terms of pay. Willis said many of the applicants might have had to adjust financial situations to come to UNA, which made it difficult for those coaches to leave.
In the end, Willis said he knew in his gut the decision was the right one for the team, specifically his players, who he doesn't call “a veteran” group, but did note the Lions are more experienced than a season ago.
This will be the first time Willis has been a part of a team with co-offensive coordinators.
“This is uncharted territory for me, but (it’s) been done,” Willis said ‘The offense stays somewhat the same (and) I think it was the right thing to do.”
Handling team in wake of pandemic
While there is still a lot of unknown surrounding coronavirus in the country, Willis said he met with his players on Sunday regarding the issue.
UNA has transitioned to online classes this week before the university is on spring break Mar. 22-28. Many of his players will go home, while others might take vacations, Willis said.
But his biggest priority is staying in touch with his players in regard to academics, given that a lot of the players require tutoring and do better in class with face-to-face instruction.
“We hope between our coaches and our academic team here that we’ll stay in touch and do a good job there,” Willis said.
As for the virus itself, Willis urged his players to take the situation seriously, rather than enjoy the fact they’ll have extra time off from school.
As far as football goes, there won’t be any team organized workouts until at least May 30 per the rule from the Big South Conference
Willis understands the severity of the situation, but did admit it is disappointing given the momentum he thought his team built through spring camp.
“I hate this has happened, but I completely understand, I’m behind it all the way,” Willis said. “But we had a good spring. You wouldn't think this is a team going through transition, you’d think this is a team that’s battling to win a conference title.”
