North Alabama football is suspending practice until Aug. 14 following concerns from players about COVID-19 and the uncertainty of a season.
The Lions were set to begin practice on Saturday when the staff learned that several players on offense needed to go into quarantine after being exposed.
Due to the news, the football leadership council, consisting of veteran players on the team, had a conversation with coaches shortly after.
A decision was made to not hold practice until the Lions receive clarity on eligibility by August 14, the deadline the NCAA gave divisions to determine the eligibility accommodations for athletes that choose to opt out of the season or for those whose seasons are cut short.
UNA head coach Chris Willis said the majority of concerns from players were centered on eligibility, specifically players that are seniors or fifth-years.
Willis also said the decision was made internally and players feel safe, but there are frustrations with not knowing the outcome of a fall season at this point.
“We’ve listened to the players, we take everything they say to heart,” Willis said. “They’ve got some concerns … (but) there’s nothing we’re doing here that they don’t feel safe about, their COVID discussion is just overall college football in general. We were just trying to figure out a plan together ... If anybody left here (on Saturday) mad or disgruntled, they’re mad at the fact of what’s going on.”
A statement from UNA was released Sunday morning.
“With the NCAA announcement last Wednesday, other institutions cancelling games, and other conferences considering a spring season, there are more questions about the 2020 season than we have answers. Our hope is to have more clarity by August 14,” the statement read.
The Lions have created a hybrid model known as Voluntary Physical Activities Segment (VPAS) for the time being. For players who choose to participate, there will be small groups (12 players or less) for physical conditioning.
All team and position meetings will take place in person with social distancing protocols and participants are required to wear a face covering.
If the ability to physically distance does not exist, the meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.
“We all remain committed to moving forward together and providing our student-athletes and our staff with a safe environment,” the statement read. “We will make every attempt to structure a meaningful football experience for this fall, while remaining focused on health and safety.”
