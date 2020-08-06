North Alabama football lost another game for the 2020 season, as Virginia Tech selected in-state school Liberty as its lone non-conference opponent this season.
The Lions were set to travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to play the Hokies on Sept. 26. The ACC shifted to a new schedule on July 29 that only allows room for one non-conference opponent, with stipulations that the opponent must play in the ACC school’s home state.
On Thursday, many of those non-conference opponents were decided, namely Virginia Tech. The game contract had Virginia Tech set to pay UNA $425,000.
The news marked the third time UNA lost an opponent this season, as both Hampton and Monmouth opted to suspend fall sports. Currently, the Lions have eight opponents scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.