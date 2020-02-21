Despite a few internal changes taking place, football doesn’t stop for North Alabama, as the Lions are at the midway point of the early spring practice period.
The loss of offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin leaves an open spot on the staff, but UNA head coach Chris Willis indicated his players have responded well, despite losing a coach with whom many had a relationship.
“It seemed like we moved on,” Willis said. “In this business, it ain't going to stop, the show doesn’t stop. They’re not going to cancel football.”
The team will hold a scrimmage at 10:30 a.m. today at Braly Stadium.
On the field, the Lions are working in several new players on the offensive line and at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back.
The line of scrimmage is particularly important for Willis and staff, as UNA wanted to focus on being physical at the point of attack this spring. Early indications have Willis pleased with what he’s seen.
“It’s been a good deal,” Willis said of the competition. “The run game has looked really good. I would say, not by much, but a slight advantage in the run game has gone to the offense. They've done a really good job.”
Part of the slight advantage comes with the depth the offensive line has. The Lions brought in four transfers at the position after the early signing period.
On the defensive side, UNA didn’t bring in any new players and redshirt junior defensive end Kedarius Davis, who played sparingly, decided to give up football, leaving the room thin. The Lions previously lost defensive end Charlie Ryan to surgery last season and he has yet to be cleared.
“(We’re) just a little, not much, but a little short-handed on D-line in the spring,” Willis said. “They probably bring the punch, the fight, right there at the beginning, but as the practice goes on, they kind of wear down.”
At the quarterback position, Willis said he’s seen Rett Files, Blake Dever and Reid Herring all throw the ball well in practice and it's been a good camp for all three. Herring left a good first impression on the staff.
“He’s been really good. He’s got a quick release,” Willis said of Herring. “He’s throwing with probably the best accuracy of anybody ... looks really good out there, controlling the offense.”
While there is plenty of time left for leaders to emerge, Willis is satisfied with what he’s seen from the redshirt junior receiver group of Andre Little, Jakobi Byrd, Dexter Boykin and Cortez Hall as well as defensive back K.J. Smith. He’s also seen offensive linemen step up.
The goal, however, is to see more players take charge — and consistently.
“It's an older group. I'm not going to say we’re a veteran group, but we’re older than we were last year,” Willis said. “You don’t have to have a leader in every room, but you’d like to see somebody (emerge).”
