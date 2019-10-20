Lack of a running game
North Alabama never found a way to be consistent with its running game, only managing 59 yards. The Lions were in a position where it had a lead at one point and the game was never more than a one score game for either team.
Terence Humphrey Jr., finished with 38 yards and a touchdown, Lopez scrambled for 26 yards and Ja’Won Howell had 18 yards.
UNA only ran the ball 22 times in a game where the offense struggled as a whole.
Turnovers, penalties play a part
Lopez threw three interceptions, tied for the most in a game this season after doing so previously against Montana.
In that game, he managed to find the end zone through the air. With only 206 yards against Charleston Southern, this was his worst game this year.
The penalties didn’t come in bunches like in previous games, but they were costly. A personal foul allowed CSU to continue to hold on to the ball and chew time off the clock late in the game. UNA finished with four penalties for 40 yards.
Can’t stop the run
While the Lions couldn’t their run game going, they struggled to stop CSU, especially in the second half.
The Buccaneers had a whopping 271 rushing yards, with running back Jamari Dunbar leading the way, carrying the ball 28 times for 134 yards.
CSU was able to extend drives and keep UNA off the field in the second half because of its success on the ground.
Grades
Rushing offense: D — Terence Humphrey found the end zone on the ground, but UNA only managed 59 yards. It wasn’t as if UNA was trailing by a significant amount throughout the game, either. The Lions only had 22 running plays and Humphrey was the leading rusher with 38 yards.
Rushing defense: D — UNA did a decent job of getting stops in the first half and limiting the run. But, CSU still managed to get 109 yards and finish with 271. The second half performance lowers the grade significantly.
Passing offense: D — It’s been mentioned already that this was Lopez’s worst game this season with the three interceptions. But other than a few big catches and runs from players like Jakobi Byrd and Cortez Hall, there wasn’t much doing with the pass on Saturday.
Passing defense: B — The defense scored on an interception from Jalen Dread and limited CSU quarterback Jack Chambers to only 126 yards and one touchdown. This wasn’t the area that really hurt the Lions and the defense backs held their own despite being limited with depth when D’Andre Hart went out with a knee injury.
Special teams: B — The good outweighs the bad here. Andre Little’s 64-yard kickoff return set up a touchdown and Joe Gurley put six points on the board with two field goals. He also missed one from 31 yards out.
Coaching: C — UNA managed to play good enough defense when its offense was struggling and put points on the board when the defense was struggling. The plan and preparation was there, but some of the play calling could’ve been better. Overall, it rounds out to an average performance.
Overall: C — This game was different from others this season where it wasn’t one half versus the other. The offense struggled the whole game, but the defense made plays to keep them in it. In the second half, The offense managed to find some ways to move the ball, but the defense began to struggle. There are areas of needed improvement to win games down the stretch, but this game could’ve ended much worse than it did, so the grade is average.
—Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.