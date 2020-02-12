The North Alabama football team starts spring practice today in preparation for its third season as a NCAA Division-I member — and the second in the Big South conference.
After a 4-7 finish in 2019, the Lions return 14 starters, but lost 11, opening up opportunities for position battles on both sides of the ball.
However, the emphasis this spring for head coach Chris Willis and staff is simple — the Lions want to establish a physical presence with hopes of an improved run game offensively and a stronger defense.
“I’m just trying to create that toughness,” Willis said.
Willis explained the focus on improving the run game will be important as the Lions break in a new starting quarterback.
The options under center are either returning players Rett Files or Blake Dever, or transfer Reid Herring. Herring, who spent the last three seasons at East Carolina, has the most experience, but Willis indicated they’ll all be given a chance to compete.
Although the Lions want to run the ball more consistently, the strength will be in the receiving corps, as UNA returns all four leading receivers in redshirt juniors Cortez Hall, Andre Little, Jakobi Byrd and Dexter Boykin. The group combined for 2,245 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
On the outside defensively is where UNA hopes to rebuild after losing safety D’Andre Hart and cornerback A.J. Bracey to graduation. Returning starter K.J. Smith will provide the leadership, but the Lions will need others to step up.
Willis is, however, excited about the look of the defensive line. UNA returns key players in Wallace Cowins Jr., Devonte Toles, Brodric Martin and Jbril Glaze, to go along with the addition of grad transfer defensive end Terrell Townsend.
Couple that with the four offensive linemen transfers brought in during the early signing period and UNA hopes for improvement on the line of scrimmage overall.
“The two groups that are entertaining this spring are O-Line and D-Line,” Willis said. “It’s going to be a good matchup.”
--
Injury update
For the most part, the Lions enter spring practice relatively healthy, but five players out of 96 are dealing with injuries.
Defensive lineman Charlie Ryan was injured in the latter half of the 2019 season and hasn’t been cleared. Devaris Nalls, who had surgery on his patella tendon last year, will participate in some drills but is not yet cleared for full contact.
Others include tight end Duncan Hodges, who is still recovering from a leg injury, and defensive back Chase Brown, who had surgery in the offseason on a shoulder and is still out. Offensive lineman Jacob Gentle was also injured in offseason workouts and reaggravated an ankle injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.