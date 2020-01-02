C.J. Brim and the rest of North Alabama’s men’s basketball team were listening intently to their coaches late in Tuesday’s practices.
Assistant coach Willie Watson stood near the top of the key, calmly explaining to the Lions what they could expect to see from Jacksonville in today’s ASUN Conference opener.
For the veteran Lions, going over the scouting report in depth is nothing new. But for Brim, a junior college transfer and newcomer to team this season, it’s a lot more detailed than what he is used to doing when he was at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi.
“In junior college, they pretty much rolled the ball out there and we played,” he said. “They really didn’t break it down like this. It’s a really big difference. Coach is very intense on what (the other team) is going to do. They break down their percentages, what they do best. When I first got here, it was very different and I had to get used to it.”
After a rugged nonconference schedule, it gets real for the Lions (5-8) today when the Dolphins (7-8) visit Flowers Hall at 6 p.m. for the conference opener. While UNA’s record isn’t as impressive as say, Liberty (14-1), which has played mostly home games, it has been rugged. That’s something coach Tony Pujol put together intentionally in an effort to prepare the Lions for what they’ll see in league play.
UNA is 5-0 at home and still looking for its first road win. Six of UNA’s eight road losses are against teams in the top 170 in the most recent Kenpom.com rankings. Florida State (12-2) is No. 20, Indiana (11-2) is No. 38 and Louisiana Tech (10-3) is No. 64.
“We learn from all the games we have played,” Brim said. “We bring that into conference play. All the things we’ll see in conference play, we’ve already gone against. We haven't played our best yet, but I think you’ll see us play our best in conference games.”
Pujol said at this point he feels similarly to last season as the Lions were about to enter league play. Last season the Lions were 3-10 in nonconference games and finished 7-9 in league play to earn a berth in the conference tournament.
“I don’t want people to ever think I don’t worry about wins and losses,” Pujol said Tuesday. “But every year you have a new group of guys. As long as I continue to see the guys’ growth individually and as a group, I’m in a good place.”
In several areas, he said the Lions are ahead of where they were last season.
“We have been challenged,” he said. “We have three Division I wins at home – last year we didn’t have any.”
Power Five conference teams rarely stray from home in nonconference play, Pujol pointed out, while mid-major teams usually play more than half their pre-league games on the road where it is harder to win.
Pujol said the Lions have grown defensively from a year ago.
“That’s what has really impressed me about this team,” he said. “You can see it in our numbers.”
The Lions are shooting 43 percent as a team this season, up from 39 percent a year ago. From 3-point range, they are at 33 percent compared to 29 percent a year ago.
“It’s not a snail’s pace, but we’re better,” he said. “It’s inching up there.”
Heading into league play, Pujol wants to see the Lions be more efficient with their possessions. Turnovers have been an issue and it has led to some scoring runs that have turned around close games.
At Florida State, UNA turned the ball over 13 times in the first half and fell behind 47-26. The Lions reduced that to five in the second half and they outscored the Seminoles.
“I told them, you can’t have that type of first half,” Pujol said. “If we can continue to rise offensively and continue to do the things we are doing defensively, I like our chances in the league. I feel good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.