When: Today, 6 P.M.
Where: Vines Center, Lynchburg, Va.
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable starters
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 12.3 ppg, 2.9 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.8 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 7.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 8.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 11.7 ppg).
LIBERTY: G Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (6-1, Sr., 8.7 ppg); G Darius McGhee (5-9, So., 9.4 ppg); G Elijah Cuffee (6-4, Jr., 8.6 ppg); G Caleb Homesley (6-6, R-Sr., 12.8 ppg); F Scottie James (6-8, R-Sr., 10-1 ppg, 7.2 rpg).
--
Game notes
UNA is on the road to face league preseason No. 1 Liberty. The Flames have certainly lived up to their preseason hype, opening the season with a school-record 14-game winning streak. LSU ended the streak, but the Flames rebounded with back-to-back road wins at Florida Gulf Coast and NJIT to open ASUN Conference play. … Lions are coming off a home split with Jacksonville and North Florida. … UNA beat Jacksonville, but North Florida, picked second in the ASUN, won handily in Flowers Hall. … Like North Florida, Liberty features an experienced lineup with three seniors, all of whom have scored 1,000 points in their careers. … Liberty is ranked No. 35 in the NET Rankings and No. 47 in the kenpom.com rankings. … The Flames were the ASUN’s qualifier for the NCAA tournament last season. … Liberty is No. 2 nationally in scoring defense at 51.8 ppg and is the only team in the country with 16 wins. … UNA went 0-2 against Liberty last season, losing 72-47 at the Flames and 80-70 in Flowers Hall. … The Flames are No. 2 in the College Insider Top 25 Mid-Major poll and are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll. … UNA is still looking for its first road win this season. After playing at Liberty, the Lions travel to Lipscomb to end a tough four-game opening ASUN stretch. … UNA’s next home game is Jan. 16 vs Stetson.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.