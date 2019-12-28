191130 Morehead State vs UNA men 13
UNA's Christian Agnew splits the Morehead State defense as he heads to the basket earlier this season. The Lions take on Florida State at 1 p.m. today in Tallahasee, Fla. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

When: Today, 1 P.M.

Where: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

TV/Radio: FM-97.1

Probable starters

UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 13.0 ppg, 2.4 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.8 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 7.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 9.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 11.0 ppg).

FSU: G Trent Forrest (6-4, Sr., 11.9 ppg); F RaiQuan Gray (6-8, R-So., 6.9 ppg,); G M.J. Walker (6-5, Jr.., 10.6 ppg); C Dominik Olejniczak (7-0, Grad-Transfer, 3.9 ppg); G Devin Vassell (6-7, so. 11.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg).

Game notes

First meeting between the ACC power and UNA. … Final non-conference game for both teams. … Florida State is ranked 17th in both the AP and USA Today Coaches polls. … UNA has lost two straight and is winless on the road this season in seven games. … Florida State has won 37 straight non-conference games at home, the third-longest streak in the nation. Butler (57) and Texas Tech (53) are ranked Nos. 1-2. … UNA and Florida State have one common opponent so far this season – both have lost to Indiana. UNA fell 91-65, while Florida State lost 80-64 to the Hoosiers. … The Seminoles beat UNA ASUN rival North Florida 98-81 on Dec. 17. UNA faces North Florida on Jan. 4 in Flowers Hall. … UNA coach Ahmad Smith is familiar with the Seminoles – he was an assistant coach at Charleston Southern and faced FSU five times. … UNA will again be outsized – the Seminoles feature a lineup that has 7-foot center Domink Olejnczak, 6-8, 260-pound forward RaiQuan Gray and three guards that are 6-4, 6-5 and 6-7. UNA’s tallest guard is 6-2 Christian Agnew. … FSU averages 75.7 points per game and allows 62.8 points per game. … UNA scored 68.9 points and allows 69.2 points per game.

— Gregg Dewalt

