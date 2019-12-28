When: Today, 1 P.M.
Where: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV/Radio: FM-97.1
Probable starters
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 13.0 ppg, 2.4 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.8 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 7.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 9.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 11.0 ppg).
FSU: G Trent Forrest (6-4, Sr., 11.9 ppg); F RaiQuan Gray (6-8, R-So., 6.9 ppg,); G M.J. Walker (6-5, Jr.., 10.6 ppg); C Dominik Olejniczak (7-0, Grad-Transfer, 3.9 ppg); G Devin Vassell (6-7, so. 11.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg).
Game notes
First meeting between the ACC power and UNA. … Final non-conference game for both teams. … Florida State is ranked 17th in both the AP and USA Today Coaches polls. … UNA has lost two straight and is winless on the road this season in seven games. … Florida State has won 37 straight non-conference games at home, the third-longest streak in the nation. Butler (57) and Texas Tech (53) are ranked Nos. 1-2. … UNA and Florida State have one common opponent so far this season – both have lost to Indiana. UNA fell 91-65, while Florida State lost 80-64 to the Hoosiers. … The Seminoles beat UNA ASUN rival North Florida 98-81 on Dec. 17. UNA faces North Florida on Jan. 4 in Flowers Hall. … UNA coach Ahmad Smith is familiar with the Seminoles – he was an assistant coach at Charleston Southern and faced FSU five times. … UNA will again be outsized – the Seminoles feature a lineup that has 7-foot center Domink Olejnczak, 6-8, 260-pound forward RaiQuan Gray and three guards that are 6-4, 6-5 and 6-7. UNA’s tallest guard is 6-2 Christian Agnew. … FSU averages 75.7 points per game and allows 62.8 points per game. … UNA scored 68.9 points and allows 69.2 points per game.
— Gregg Dewalt
