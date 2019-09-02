FLORENCE — Shelby Wall scored two goals and Anna Bove' scored a goal and added two assists, as North Alabama picked up a 3-0 women's soccer win over Jacksonville State at the Bill Jones Athletic Complex on Sunday.
UNA (2-2) never trailed and got two goals in a less than a four-minute span of the first half to take a 2-0 lead at intermission. The Lions added an insurance goal in the 75th minute.
Jacksonville State (2-2) was outshot by the Lions 20-6.
Bove' got her first goal of the season at the 10:11 mark of the first period off an assist on a throw-in by Morgan Ebert.
Bove's assisted on both of Wall's goals, the first at 13:59 to make it 2-0 and the second at 74:37 to push the lead to 3-0.
Walls goals were the 24th and 25th of her career at UNA and she now ranks eighth on the Lions' all-time career scoring list.
UNA goalkeeper Jordyn Spreck, playing for the injured Savannah Stewart, picked up a shutout iand recorded two saves.
North Alabama hosts Tennessee Tech on Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m.
