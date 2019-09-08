HUNTSVILLE — North Alabama's soccer team lost a late lead for the second straight match, as the Lions dropped a 2-1 decision at Alabama A&M on Sunday.
UNA (2-4) got a first-half goal from Shelby Wall off an assist from Kelsey Jones at the 17:23 mark to take a 1-0 lead. The Lions held that advantage until the Bulldogs got a tying goal from Jameela Barrett in the 59th minute.
Alabama A&M's Makayla Rushing got the game-winning goal with 2:01 remaining.
The Lions play at Abilene Christian on Friday.
