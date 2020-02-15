STARKVILLE, Miss. – After knocking off Tennessee State 9-1 in the early game, North Alabama's softball team dropped a 6-0 decision to host Mississippi State in the nightcap at the Bulldog Kickoff Classic Friday.
UNA (5-1) plays Tulsa in pool play before starting bracket play later today.
Mississippi State’s Annie Willis struck out 11 in a sx-hit complete-game shutout.
The Bulldogs scored a run in the first and added three in the third. They added two more in the sixth inning.
Megan Garst (2-1) took the loss. She allowed four runs off five hits and had six strikeouts in three innings. Michelle Moore pitched the final three innings, allowing two runs off three hits with four strikeouts.
Meleah Hargett and Madison Daniel each went 2 for 3 for the Lions.
Against Tennessee State, Hargett and Taylor Brown each went 2 for 3 as the Lions used two big innings to pick up the mercy-rule victory.
A five-run second inning got things started for UNA. The Lions send nine batters to the plate and took advantage of two TSU errors. All five runs came with two outs and were unearned.
Veronica Westfall scored from second on a dropped fly ball to give North Alabama the early 1-0 lead. Brown and Lexie Harper each singled home runs. Harley Stokes also added a two-run double for UNA.
North Alabama used a four-run fifth inning to grab a 9-1 lead. Katie Eakes singled up the middle to score two runs. Westfall reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a wild pitch to give the Lions an 8-1 lead.
Hargett wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single.
Maci Birdyshaw (2-0) struck out five in four innings for the win. Jensen Strickland tossed the bottom of the fifth for the Lions.
