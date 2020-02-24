MONTGOMERY – UNA beat Murray State 6-0 Sunday to finish 4-0 at the ASU Stinger Classic.
It was the second straight shutout win over the Racers, who were picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference and entered the series against UNA (9-4) with a 10-2 record. On Sunday, Maci Birdyshaw tossed the complete-game shutout.
The freshman from Lawrenceburg, Tenn., took a no-hit bid into the bottom of the sixth inning. Murray State broke up the no-hitter with back-to-back singles before Birdyshaw (3-0) retired the side with three straight fly balls.
North Alabama broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the top of the sixth. Meleah Hargett and Harley Stokes each reached on consecutive errors to start the inning. A ground ball by Hannah Shollenberger scored Hargett for the first run. Danielle de Ruiter followed with a two-run double.
Maleah Hargett drove in Lexie Harper with a single and Harley Stokes added a run-scoring double in the seventh inning. Emma Latham's sacrifice fly closed out the scoring.
The Lions had nine hits, with Harper, Hannah Shollenberger and de Ruiter going 2 for 4.
UNA plays at Ole Miss on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
