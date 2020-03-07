FLORENCE — Players emerged for North Alabama in Friday’s spring game, some new to the program, some already in the system taking advantage of new opportunities.
A late interception from transfer defensive back Kyree Fields sealed a 17-10 victory for Team White over Team Purple. The turnover came on the heels of a 60-yard touchdown drive led by Blake Dever and finished off with a 9-yard scoring run from running back Jaxton Carson.
“It feels good,” Dever said of the win. “Same offense, everybody is in a groove, receivers are the same guys back.”
Team White got on the board early after Dever found Jakobi Byrd for a 62-yard gain and Carson scored from a yard away. After a 46-yard field goal from Joe Gurley, team white went to halftime with a 10-0 lead.
Team Purple responded in the second half when Hayden Bryant found Dexter Boykin for a 48-yard touchdown. A 20-yard field goal from Sam Contorno saw the game tied with just over seven minutes remaining.
After Jbril Glaze recovered a fumble for Team Purple, Gerrell Green intercepted a pass from Bryant in the end zone.
Dever found redshirt junior Cameron Turner, who turned in a solid game for big plays on the last drive before Carson’s go-ahead score.
“He’s been stepping up,” Dever said of Turner. “He’s really been stepping up, buying into the system, doing everything right. I think he’s going to be something pretty good.”
While Turner didn’t see a lot of playing time last season and often got lost in the mix among the likes of Byrd, Boykin, Andre Little and Cortez Hall, Byrd sees his teammate making the most of his opportunity.
“That’s our boy,” Byrd said. “We look at Cam like everybody else. He’s just been working, it’s his time.”
Reid Herring got the ball near midfield in the final minute of the game before he was forced to throw in tight coverage and the ball found the hands of Fields.
Fields, who signed with UNA after playing two years at Hinds Community College, said he’s transitioning well and was excited to get a full-game experience with the Lions.
“It felt good to have a game atmosphere where we could actually compete, win and come out on top,” Fields said.
He explained that the biggest change was learning new plays and a new system, but the more practices he gets in, the more comfortable he’s starting to become.
“I feel like, I'm learning (the plays),” Fields said. “I know I got to get better, but I feel like the more I learn the plays, the faster I could play.”
Overall, head coach Chris Willis was pleased with the outcome. With returning players split between two teams, he thought the advantage was to the defense because both offenses struggled to find a consistent rhythm.
As for Carson, Willis said he and Ja’Won Howell, who ran well for Team Purple, are the leaders in the clubhouse at running back for the time being.
“Those two have emerged as the top two backs, that’s not to say other guys can’t come in and get into the action, but right now it's those two guys," Willis said.
As for the quarterbacks, Willis also liked what he saw not just in the spring game but all throughout camp.
He said he thought Dever led the pack after guiding Team White on three scoring drives, but isn’t ready to make a full decision and expects the battle to continue through fall practice.
“It's a competitive room, they all bring something different,” Willis said. “ I’ve been pleased, I don’t want to base it off just one night. I’ve seen (all of them) have good days.”
On defense, Willis noted the depth at linebacker has come along quicker than he expected. Adding Christon Taylor, who was dismissed from the team due to a violation of team rules last season, has bolstered the unit.
The Lions now head into offseason workouts after 15 practices and Willis walks away pleased with the improvement, but knows there’s still work to do, starting with filling a hole at offensive coordinator.
For now, however, a sense of optimism is there. Not just from Willis, but from his players as well.
“I think this year, we’re going to be something special,” Dever said.
