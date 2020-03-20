Andreas Hansen had no idea after the North Alabama men’s tennis team came from behind to beat Alabama State 4-3 on March 8 that it would be his last match of the season.
With the spread of COVID-19, Hansen came to grips with that reality after the ASUN conference canceled spring sports for the remainder of the school year. Hansen, along with two other UNA seniors in Gustavo Girao and George Markos, all won’t get to finish their senior seasons as they originally planned.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Hansen said when he first heard the news. “I put so much effort into this. This was not the way I wanted to go out.”
It’s very rare for Hansen to cry, but he couldn’t hold it in when head coach Brice Bishop broke the news to the team. The impact of losing the rest of the season was significantly felt by the international players, such as Hansen and Girao and Nina Linke on the women’s team.
To them, Hansen said, tennis was something they all gave up their lives overseas to come to UNA and pursue. Now, he and his teammates won’t even get to reach ASUN conference play, which Hansen said is the part of the season the team wanted to hit their peak.
“I’ve never worked so hard on anything (before) the past couple of months to get ready for this,” Hansen said. “Your senior season, you want to come out the best way.”
There were, however, situations that seemed to dull the pain. Hansen was proud of the way his team fought to come back to beat Alabama State. Down 0-2, the Lions rallied by winning four of the next five singles’ matches.
The finale saw Hansen win a tough match and his roommate, junior Tim Heslin, win in three sets to secure the win.
“It was a crazy one to end on,” Hansen said. “The fact we ended on a good note is (at least) something.”
Hansen found solace in leaning on his fellow senior teammates. He explained that he and Girao are similar in that tennis was a large part of their life and it was hard to find any positives, at least at first.
But Hansen said he thought Markos helped in terms of keeping the two in check.
“It’s very good to have George (Markos),” Hansen said. “Of course, he’s very sad about it (too), but he’s like, ‘life is going to go on. This sucks big time right now, because it's probably like 10 or 15 matches we got cut short on … there’s people out there dying.’ He’s like ‘hey man, relax, it's going to be alright.’”
For now, Hansen returned home to Soendenburg, Denmark, and is in a mandatory 14-day quarantine, which he admits will be tough.
From there, he plans to play in club matches over the summer to keep in shape.
Upon receiving the initial news, Hansen said he was “heartbroken,” but a silver lining came along when both the NCAA and the ASUN announced support to seek eligibility relief for all student athletes that choose to pursue an additional year.
While Hansen is still weary of the status of the world as the pandemic continues to grow, he said the idea has been on his mind.
With no solution in sight, he wants to wait to see how things play out, both with the coronavirus outbreak and response from the NCAA.
But playing again for UNA is something he’s definitely open to.
“It would mean the world to me,” Hansen said. “If all it plays out well, there’s nothing else I would want to do. I’d be honored to come back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.